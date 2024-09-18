How Indifference Became My Shield From A Chaotic Childhood — 'The Things My Father Did Are Unforgivable'

I grew up in a chaotic home. In the 1980s, people kept chaotic homes a secret. No one discussed what went on behind closed doors. The illusion of a happy family was all that seemed important to the outsiders looking in. As a result of my childhood experiences, I decided to cut all ties with my father when I was 19. I made this decision during our final phone conversation, not out of anger but rather by asking the straightforward question, “Do you feel any remorse or regret for the way you treated us?” His resounding “I regret nothing” response made my choice clear. Advertisement

The term narcissist has become the buzzword as a way to describe any person who seems to have caused harm. However, my father is a genuine, psychiatrist-diagnosed narcissist. The things he did to my family and me are unforgivable. In this day and age, the police might have taken him away if the same circumstances had occurred; nevertheless, my childhood is now in the past.

“Indifference does not elicit a response. Indifference is not a response. Indifference is not a beginning; it is an end. Indifference, then, is not only a sin; it is a punishment.”

In my case, indifference isn’t forgetting and most certainly not forgiving; it’s just running out of steam that you once put in to manage the chronic flight or fight responses. After I let go of the anger from my childhood, I made myself one promise: I would ensure that if I ever had children, they would not grow up in the same chaotic household as I did.

My husband is nothing at all like my father. He is kind, caring, and rational. He would never get violent with me or our kids. He didn’t grow up in a chaotic house. When he was thirteen, his parents divorced, and his mother’s and father’s houses surrounded him with love and support. That’s also because they are outstanding people. However, herein lies the problem:

My husband doesn’t understand growing up in a chaotic home.

Thankfully, he has no experience with having to tiptoe around to try and make yourself invisible so as not to draw unwanted angry attention to some minor infringement. He finds it incomprehensible that a house can be quiet and serene one moment, only to witness doors slamming, people screaming, and ceramic dinner plates smashed the next. He has never heard the wailing of your younger sibling being flogged with a belt just because she was afraid to go to sleep at night.

He also never had to fight back in self-defense by slamming an alarm clock into the side of his father’s head so that he would stop trying to hurt him physically. Over the years, he has commented to me, “It couldn’t have been that bad,” or suggested, “Maybe you should speak to him again.”

My husband doesn’t say these things to upset me; he wants me to be happy. He also comes from a family with strong bonds, so he can’t comprehend how I can cut ties with my father. It’s partially my fault that he doesn’t understand my feelings about the past. I never told him too much about it. There was never a compelling reason for me to share it. Blame my indifference.

fizkes | Shutterstock

I've dealt with my feelings about my childhood, and there was no reason to rehash the past or revisit the most difficult times I had to go through in my mind.

Over the years, many people have made various comments questioning why I made my choice or what reasons I have not to forgive. Those people didn’t grow up in my home, and I’m not very forthcoming about telling my story. It’s natural for people to be curious about my childhood if they haven’t walked in the shoes of someone who has experienced trauma.

It is also natural for them to want to offer their thoughts and advice or tell me what they would do in my situation. It’s times like this that succeed in igniting the anger within me again. I don’t have repressed memories or feelings; I’m well aware of what went on. I have no desire or interest in discussing it. I also will not justify my choices that helped me heal. Indifference will do that to a person.

We have three children together. Unlike my father, my husband was home and present with them when they were little. As expected, when I had my first child, he asked me if now would be a good time to repair the relationship I once had with my father. Of course, I shut down that ridiculous idea.

When my second daughter was two years old, my younger sister was getting married. My sister has always remained in contact with my father. That’s her choice, one I do not attempt to understand, but she has her reasons. My sister wanted my daughters to be flower girls at her wedding; I was also a bridesmaid.

Joeyy Lee | Unsplash

Our whole family was so excited for my sister's upcoming wedding but my only concern was that my father would be there. I hadn’t seen him in years.

Before the big day, my sister asked me to put the past aside and be civil with him for her sake. I expected that the day would come when I would have to face my father again, and I wasn’t worried in the slightest. My indifference hadn’t changed.

He couldn’t do anything to hurt me. I was now an adult, married, and had my own children — any power he once held dissipated along with my feelings about the past. The only major hurdle was that I was hosting the wedding rehearsal dinner at my home a few days before the wedding. My sister insisted that my father, who was giving her away and giving a speech, had to be present.

My sister assured me he would be on his best behavior; she said she would personally see to it that if the evening went pear-shaped, she would be the one to deal with it all. The enormity of what they were asking of me is difficult to express.

Not only would I have to host a huge dinner party at my house, but I would also have to host the one person on the planet I’d happily never see or hear from again. I also forgot that my mother would have to eat at the same table as the man who nearly destroyed her life.

In addition, my husband had never met my father, and my father had never met my children. This was a tsunami brewing among some very rough seas.