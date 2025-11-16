By now, we all know that some people have repressed impulses and personality traits that, if unveiled, might turn others off or lead people to believe they could be afflicted with mental illness.

Throughout the 20th century, there have been a plethora of psychological tests meant to diagnose mental health issues and weed out personality disorders, like the Thematic Apperception Test, the Q test that detects lying, and even the yawning test.

Many personality tests are controversial and often incorrectly diagnose mental disorders in unreliable ways. But taking the Szondi test can bring to light certain traits you have repressed deep inside.

The image you’re attracted to most exposes the darkest side of your true nature

The Szondi test was intended to uncover the deepest, darkest repressed impulses of the participant by who we have an adverse reaction to. TikToker Bella Avila shared the details on how to take the test and what your results mean.

To start the test, Avila says, “Imagine you’re alone walking down a dark alley and you see a figure appear.” She then displays a photo lineup of eight faces and asks which one would make you the most afraid under the scary circumstances.

The choice you make tells a lot about what you are hiding beneath the surface. Which image evokes feelings of fear in you?

Once you choose an image, scroll down to see what your choice reveals about your hidden impulses.

If you chose image 1

Choosing the first image means you have been mistreated by people in power, and now you have a strong desire for control. But you put on a happy face and do your best to be a people-pleaser, giving others no insight into your burning desire to take over.

If you chose image 2

If you chose image 2, you come across as kind and sweet, and keep your impulses tightly under wraps so as not to upset anyone or make waves.

If you chose image 3

Similarly, image 3 indicates that your thoughts are intrusive, and you like to dream about what you really want to do. But you prefer the stability of remaining in your comfort zone.

If you chose image 4

Image 4 reveals that you put forth an outgoing persona, but deep inside, you struggle with making meaningful connections. You have convinced yourself that isolation is good, and you need no one.

If you chose image 5

Image 5 is the only other woman in the montage, and indicates a need to be praised and idolized despite putting on an air of humility.

If you chose image 6

Image 6 reveals that you have issues with self-esteem and often doubt yourself. But you avoid doing the work to get past it, instead immersing yourself in your social life, work life, or in the problems of others.

If you chose image 7

Image 7 reveals that you have difficulty controlling your emotional reactions, yet you aren’t interested in conflict or drama.

If you chose image 8

If you picked image 8, you would do anything to be liked, even follow the crowd and suppress your individuality. The Szondi test was developed in 1935 by Hungarian psychiatrist Léopold Szondi, with the intention of revealing repressed thoughts and tendencies within individuals.

The 8 photos were thought to dig into the human psyche to find desires that we carry inside of us, because if they bubbled to the surface, we would be considered "bad."

Psychologically, Szondi believed that people are turned off or attracted to those who we see as similar to us. The photos shown are of mental patients, and paying attention to which face repulses you was thought to reveal the commonalities between you and that patient.

The premise of the Szondi test was that by knowing which face you identified with or wanted to distance yourself from, your impulses and instincts could be uncovered and used in therapy sessions.

The test has since been deemed erroneous for its lack of scientific validity and geneticist approach. For that reason, it is not commonly used in clinical psychology. However, it is still interesting to see how well you connect with the results of which image you chose.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and the author of seven books. She focuses on lifestyle and human interest stories that deliver informative and actionable guidance on interpersonal relationships, enlightenment, and self-discovery.