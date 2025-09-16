As an e-commerce marketing writer with a decade of experience, I’ve seen a lot of online businesses. Some of them are genius, and some of them are downright weird. But every once in a while, I come across a site that nails that elusive sweet spot between bizarre and brilliant.

Currently, the stock market is unstable, eggs cost an average of $5.12 a dozen, and lots of Americans are hurting financially. I figured now’s a fantastic time to share some of those bizarre but brilliant businesses — the ones that put cash in your pocket without having to clock in. These sites help you earn real money in unexpected ways, and you don’t even need to revise your resume.

Advertisement

If you do these 9 weird things, suddenly you'll have a lot more money:

1. Claim your unclaimed funds

This hidden gem of a website requires almost zero work on your part — and most people have no idea it exists.

Unclaimed funds are exactly what they sound like: Money that’s rightfully yours but somehow got lost in the shuffle. Think old paychecks you never cashed, forgotten utility deposits, insurance refunds, class-action settlements, or money from dormant bank accounts.

Even if a business or agency can’t reach you, they’re still legally required to hand over that money, so they list it on government-run websites and wait for you to find it.

Advertisement

You can either search your name and location on MissingMoney (a national site that paid out over $3 billion in claims last year) or Google your state along with the phrase “Unclaimed Funds.”

If your name is listed, file a claim and wait for your money. Yes, it’s safe, and yes, it’s legit. A few years back, I found $300 in my dad’s name. One Redditor also wrote: “I found my name on that list a few times a couple of years ago. Filled out the paperwork and got a $1600 check a couple of weeks later.”

2. Rent out your yard to dogs

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Do you have a backyard or unused land? Do you like making dogs happy? Awesome.

Local or traveling dog owners may need a controlled, private space for off-leash play, exploration, or bathroom breaks, so they’re willing to rent nearby yards by the hour. Apps like Sniffspot can help you earn up to $3,000 a month by turning your land into a private dog park.

You don’t need to meet guests in person, so it’s passive income, and becoming a host is easy: Just add your address, answer a few questions about your yard, and add some pictures. The site also requires that all dogs be fully vaccinated and guests clean up after their pets.

3. Join class action lawsuits you didn’t know existed

In 2024, companies had to pay out over $40 billion in class action lawsuits due to faulty products, consumer fraud, data breaches, and discrimination. You probably could’ve gotten in on that, but you didn’t. A site called Top Class Actions helps you browse lawsuits and settlements for products you’ve bought and services you've used.

Advertisement

The site is set up like a publication, so you can search for specific articles or topics, read up on the lawsuits, and fill out forms to see if you qualify for a settlement. It has a 4.8-star rating on Google, and one reviewer wrote:

“Top Class Actions has been a godsend in so many ways, and I couldn’t recommend it more. It’s linked me with many class actions that I wouldn’t have otherwise known about […and] you don’t have to dig through tons of old records to find proof of participation. Information is concise and efficient.”

4. Sell your bodily sounds

When people make podcasts, films, games, memes, and videos for YouTube or social media platforms, they add sound effects in post-production. Yes, that often includes music, but it could also include sneezes, yawns, hiccups, burps, snores, screams, and more.

Advertisement

If you’re willing to record and upload your bodily sound effects, you can sell them for passive income on different websites, including Pond5 and AudioJungle.

5. Charge for platonic companionship

Dating apps are the most common way to meet people — but what if you’re looking for platonic connections instead of romantic ones?

Sites like RentAFriend help people find and hire you for your companionship, whether that’s accompanying them to a concert, going to a restaurant they’ve always wanted to try, or becoming their new gym buddy. Others are looking for friends with special skills who can teach them how to knit, play tennis, or speak a foreign language.

It’s free to make a Friend profile, and hourly rates start at $10, though you can charge much more if you’re teaching a skill. What you charge and who you decide to be friends with is entirely up to you.

Advertisement

Alternatively, you can become a companion for senior citizens through the site Papa, which aims to reduce loneliness, promote independence, and assist older adults with tasks like meal prep, errands, and housework.

Papa Pals earn an average of $22 an hour, and the brand works alongside Medicaid and dozens of other health plans to make companion care more accessible to seniors.

6. Rent out your unused stuff

How long has it been since you used that smoke machine? That inflatable tent? That state-of-the-art camera? That pressure washer? That popcorn maker? That mountain bike? That generator? That drum set?

Experts estimate that the average American home now contains well over 300,000 items — and most of that stuff just sits in closets, garages, attics, sheds, and basements.

Advertisement

Fat Llama lets you rent out your unused items to people who need them, but don’t want to buy or store them. You can list just about anything, from tools and electronics to vehicles, party essentials, and video games.

Everyone on the site is verified to prevent theft, all of your items are protected against damage or loss up to $30,000, and the reuse economy is way better for the environment. You can also arrange pickups and drop-offs around your schedule, so it won’t get in the way of your day job.

7. Sell your old electronics for cash

If you’re like me, you have an entire drawer (or two) of outdated electronics you have no idea what to do with.

Advertisement

BuyBackWorld lets you sell virtually any tech item without fees, including old smartphones, tablets, computers, Apple accessories, gaming consoles, watches, cameras, speakers, calculators, and headphones. You’ll get an instant quote, and shipping your stuff to them is free.

The brand has apparently paid out over $40 million to customers and has a surprisingly great score on TrustPilot.

8. Rent out your parking spot, driveway, or garage

fast-stock / Shutterstock

Advertisement

If you live in a city and have a vacant parking spot, you could be sitting on a goldmine.

Sites like Spacer are free to join, and most hosts can find renters for their parking spots in under two weeks. If a local commuter books your spot, you could make up to $400 a month in passive income — just for letting them park there.

For those who live outside the city, Neighbor connects you with people who need to store their trucks, RVs, boats, or other random items. If you have a driveway, garage, or carport you’re not using, you can list your space in 10 minutes or less. The site offers $1 million in liability protection and handles payments and support.

9. Sell your plasma or poop

This is definitely the weirdest one on this list, but you can actually make money and save people’s lives when you sell your plasma or your poop.

Advertisement

Plasma is the liquid yellow part of your blood that contains proteins and antibodies, and you can earn upwards of $100 per donation when you sell yours. One Redditor wrote:

“I have made $800 over 4 weeks selling plasma (8 donations). It’s probably 2 hours at a time (where I’m watching YouTube or cruising Reddit), so 16 hours of work total. […] If you live in a city, there will be multiple companies that buy plasma. The strategy is you farm the first month promotions. Each month, move from company to company to get the introductory rate.”

Since you’ll need to do this in person, Google “sell my plasma” alongside your location to find donation centers near you. Typically, you need to be 18 years or older, at least 110 pounds, and in good health. You’ll also need to pass a medical screening process that tests for viruses and health issues.

Last but certainly not least, some companies (like Human Microbes or GoodNature) might actually pay you $500 per sample or up to $1,500 a month — for your poop.

Advertisement

Why? Because poop contains microbes that support the immune system, people with chronic health issues will pay good money to get fecal transplants from healthy individuals, which have been scientifically proven to restore gut balance and treat chronic illnesses.

To get paid for your poop, you generally need to be young, in excellent physical and mental health, and have used minimal antibiotics throughout your life.

If that’s not the most bizarre money-making tactic you’ve ever tried, congrats: your side hustles are way weirder than most.

Advertisement

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor, and journalist whose work has appeared on NBC, Bustle, CNN, The Daily Beast, Food & Wine, and Allure, among others.