Many people think they can pull one over on someone else. They use certain phrases to deflect from their true intentions. However, if you have a super high IQ, you can likely sense when someone is being dishonest to you.

IQ scores are interesting. If you’ve ever taken the test, anything above 116 is considered above average, while 140 is described as near genius. If you’re in this IQ range, certain phrases can make you highly suspicious. What is someone’s true intent behind the words they are saying? It can be hard to tell. However, someone with a super high IQ can sense the true emotions behind a phrase. Reading between the lines comes easily to them. If you identify with any of these phrases, you probably have a super high IQ.

If these 11 phrases make you highly suspicious, you probably have a super high IQ

1. 'Just trust me'

zorotoo's Images via Canva

I don’t know about you, but this phrase is like famous last words to me. When someone is trying to convince you to trust them, it is natural to believe them, but be initially suspicious. We have all heard someone say this to us at some point. Whether it’s a friend giving you gossip or a partner reassuring you, certain signs make it clear if you can actually trust them. If you have a high IQ, you are better at figuring it out than the average person.

We all want to be naturally trusting people. It’s hurtful when those around us don’t reciprocate the trust we put in them. Instead of constantly getting hurt, people with a high IQ are always slightly suspicious and try to protect themselves.

Advertisement

2. 'I don't care'

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

When someone says this phrase to you, it can sting. The context matters. If they’re implying they don’t care about you, it’s difficult to hear. If you’re telling them something and they are trying to make you feel bad, they may also say this. It can be difficult to tell whether they mean it or are just trying to get a reaction from you. If you hear this phrase and you approach it with suspicion, you are likely smarter than the average person.

You can tell someone genuinely doesn’t care about you by the way they speak to you. If they are constantly talking over you or ignoring you, they may be genuinely using this phrase. However, approaching this one with suspicion helps you feel out their true intentions.

Advertisement

3. ‘You’re just overthinking’

Aflo Images via Canva

Sometimes, the words and actions of others can have a big impact on our lives. If someone you love does something that hurts you, you’ll likely want to bring it up and discuss it with them. If they dismiss your concerns and tell you that you’re just overthinking, it’s not uncommon for highly intelligent people to be suspicious. Why would they say this if they didn’t have something to hide? Sure, maybe they are trying to reassure you, but what is their tone? A smart person can read the tone of a conversation with ease.

Often, our intuitions are trying to warn us of something. While it’s important to trust the facts, a person with a high IQ also takes their initial feelings to heart. This phrase can try to sway you away from your thoughts, which could be a manipulation tactic.

Advertisement

4. ‘It’s just a joke’

PeopleImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Sometimes, jokes feel personal. If you feel like there is a bit of truth and malice in what they’re saying, it can be upsetting. Some people are comfortable taking comments at face value. If you hear this phrase and become highly suspicious, you may be on to something. Only those with high IQs are comfortable thinking through what was said to find the true intentions.

It’s not always easy to tell if someone is actually joking or if they want to hurt your feelings. People with high IQs are comfortable questioning everything they hear. They come to their own conclusions.

Advertisement

5. ‘Everyone already knows that’

Ivan S from Pexels via Canva

Know-it-alls. We’ve all dealt with them. They may try to manipulate you with phrases like ‘everyone already knows that.’ It could be a way for that person to try to convince you that you are not intelligent enough. Or, they could be trying to get under your skin. Whatever the reason, someone with a high IQ may think it through thoroughly before reaching a conclusion.

Approaching this phrase with suspicion is fair. Does everyone know? Are they trying to make you feel out of the loop? Is it an attack on your intelligence? Whatever it may be, thinking it through can be beneficial in the long run, which is something a highly intelligent person will keep in mind.

Advertisement

6. ‘You’ll only hear this from me’

Dali Images via Canva

This phrase is an interesting one. When someone says this to you, they are likely trying to convince you that they have insider information. It could be about work or gossip. It might make them feel important to hold information over your head like that. However, how do you know if you can trust them? A person with a high IQ is likely to be skeptical of overreaching phrases like this.

Before taking this information to heart, a smart person weighs the pros and cons behind this phrase. They do not want to be fed false information and put deep thought into what they hear from others.

Advertisement

7. ‘I’d never talk about you like this’

Nguyễn Tiến Thịnh from Pexels via Canva

Picture this. You are gossiping with someone. They’re going on and on about someone you both know. They have no problem sharing their secrets or personal information shared in confidence. While gossiping may be fun, and there are some bond-strengthening benefits to be had, it’s not easy to trust someone so willing to talk about other people. When they say something like, ‘I’d never talk about you like this, ' how do you know if you can trust them?

A person with higher intelligence may be better at telling whether someone is trustworthy than the average person. They are able to be more trusting because they may pinpoint a liar in the act. If you’re suspicious when someone claims they’d never talk poorly about you, you’re smarter than the average person.

Advertisement

8. ‘Just let it go’

TimeImage via Canva

Things are bound to get taken to heart. Whether it’s something someone said or others' actions, our emotions are tied to our experiences. When hurt, it can be hard to shake something off. If you share how you feel with someone and they tell you to just let it go, it shows that they may not care about your feelings. Some people may hear this and be reassured, but a highly intelligent person always thinks things through thoroughly.

‘Just let it go’ can be a sign someone is trying to wiggle their way out of taking accountability for their actions. When someone struggles to own up to their actions, they may do anything to try to get you to move past it to preserve their ego.

Advertisement

9. ‘I'm always right’

vientocuatrostock via Canva

Let’s face it, we all think we are right in some situations. We are biased to see our own point of view as correct. Cognitive bias plays a role in our daily lives. It’s not uncommon for us to say we are right to keep our egos intact. However, when someone says they are always right, those with a high IQ may be able to see through that. They know the chance of that person being always right is slim to none.

When someone tries to convince others that they are always right, they may actually believe they are and truly sell their point. Average thinkers may be more inclined to believe people at their word. Those with higher IQs may be less trusting when there isn’t evidence to back up their claim. They’ll be suspicious of this comment.

Advertisement

10. ‘I don’t need to know that’

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

It can be hard to share things with people. Sometimes, they want to bury their heads in the sand. When sharing something important, they do not always interpret it as such. They’ll dodge the conversation by saying they didn’t need to know that. In reality, they might be trying to avoid seeing your side of the story. Whatever the context is, claiming that they didn’t need to know something is certainly suspect.

We are never done learning. If someone is quickly shutting down something, someone with a high IQ may not understand this phrase. Instead, they will be suspicious and possibly try to sway them the other way.

Advertisement

11.‘That’s not my fault'

SHOTPRIME via Canva

Everyone gets hurt by someone. The other person may not have intended it, but it still happens. When this occurs, you need to be able to talk it through with them. If this person isn’t willing to hear your side of the story and instead defaults to ‘That’s not my fault,’ they are trying to take the spotlight off themselves. Of course, everyone wants to save their own skin when someone is upset with them. A smart person is always suspicious of this comment. It feels unlikely that they are never to blame.

Those who claim they are never at fault may be dealing with something deeper. They may be stuck in a pattern of victim mentality. People with high IQs may be empathetic, but they know they cannot take their word without thinking the statement through.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.