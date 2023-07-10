10 Husband Man-Toys That Annoy Wives The Most

Sometimes we want our men to pay more attention to us instead of their toys.
By Steph Auteri — Last updated on Jul 10, 2023
Photo: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock
Back in 2009, the girlfriend of men's nightmares took a golf club to her boyfriend's Xbox 360, simply because he wasn't showing her enough attention.
A small (OK, a large) part of us gave a mental fist pump.
After all, we know what it's like to be overshadowed by our man's favorite toys.
The other part of us wanted to tell this guy to get a restraining order. Still, it's fun to daydream about what we'd demolish, if only we weren't afraid of incurring psycho status.
Here are 10 husband man-toys that annoy women the most:
1. Your new laptop
Because when he buys a laptop (or any other shiny, new gadget), it is inevitable that he will spend the rest of the weekend installing the latest, geek-chic operating system, playing around with Skype, and fiddling with the display theme instead of spending time with you.
RELATED: 7 Signs He's Acting Like A Jerk To Hide Deep Emotions
2. Your gaming system du jour
Because we sympathize with Xbox Girl. We really do. Especially because we experienced a similarly frustrating scenario when our man became addicted to World of Warcraft. We were so tempted to sneak into his system and delete his account. (But we didn't!) Come on, man. At least indulge us with some two-player games!
3. Your iPod
Because he often fiddles with it in the car instead of watching the road, and we fear for our lives. For the love of god.
4. Your stash of Red Bull
Because it makes his breath smell like cough medicine. No kisses for him! Slim Jims could go, too, come to think of it.
RELATED: 10 Legit Signs He Will Eventually Commit And Is Ready For A Serious Relationship
5. Your "Adult Entertainment" collection
Because ... well ... we have nothing against pornography. Heck, we even have our own naughty drawer. But the sheer volume of your Penthouse stash makes us nervous, and we totally wish that you'd invest in something naughty that we could enjoy together.
6. Your bedspread that looks like a throwback to the '70s
And the gargoyle he made in elementary school. And everything else that effs up the feng shui we so carefully created in our shared abode.
7. Your dirty laundry
Because, for some reason, it never ends up in the hamper. Rather, it ends up in a growing pile in front of the closet door, and then his shoes can't be put away and end up where we're sure to trip over them and, someday, we're going to break our necks because of the laundry pile.
RELATED: 14 Tricks To Get Him To Listen To You (Without Sounding Naggy)
8. Your old T-shirt with holes in it
Because people sometimes think we're dating a homeless man.
Related Stories From YourTango:
9. Your DVD collection
Because, sometimes, it seems that all he ever watches are cartoons. We love the occasional Family Guy and South Park episodes, but we also like to watch real people moving across the screen now and again.
10. Your iPhone
The worst offender of all, we'd like to do a lot more than just toss it out the window. We've actually had dreams of taking a sledgehammer to it or throwing it out of a fast-moving car. Because he's always checking it — when we're out to dinner, when we're in the car together when we have company over — and such behavior is rude. We love you, but it's rude.
RELATED: 7 Subtly Brilliant Ways To Get A Man To Do Anything You Want
More for You:
Steph Auteri is a freelance writer and editor. She's been featured in Playgirl, Time Out New York, American Curves, New York Press, Nerve, and other publications.