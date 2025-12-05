‘Scared’ Husband Begs Restaurant To Make Pregnant Wife’s ‘Insane’ Pizza Exactly As Ordered — ‘Thank You & Godspeed’

Anyone who has ever been in close proximity to a pregnant woman knows the universal truth that when a craving hits, it hits hard. There's no convincing or trying to get around it, and considering she's carrying an entire human being, she's more than inclined to get what she wants than not get it at all. For many husbands and fathers, they know this urgency more than anyone else.

Such was the case for one dad, whose plea to a restaurant about his pregnant wife's pizza order went instantly viral for its hilarity and extreme relatability. The post was shared to Reddit, where people couldn't help but laugh, but also feel incredibly bad for those restaurant workers.

A scared husband begged restaurant staff to make his pregnant wife's 'insane' pizza exactly as ordered.

In the post, the unnamed husband had ordered a large hand-tossed pizza with triple pepperoni, extra cheese, banana peppers, light jalapeños, half chicken, half mushrooms, half caramelized onions, half olives, and light sauce. The long order was extremely specific and written with such precision because there could absolutely be no way it could be wrong in any way.

Reddit

"Yes, I know this looks insane and you're probably like, 'Who is this dude?' I'm the dude who has a very pregnant wife," the frazzled husband wrote in the notes section of his order. "I'm done questioning what she wants. I'm scared of her and honestly you should be too. I promise this is the order. Thank you and Godspeed."

The humor of his note to the staff definitely helped with softening the blow of just how intense both the order and his wife's pregnancy cravings are. You almost can't fault the man for being as desperate as he was, and while he might not truly be "scared" of his wife, he's definitely a bit frightened by how intense her disappointment might be if the order was wrong.

Pregnancy cravings can be so intense because the body may be compensating for a nutrient deficiency.

"I was working at a pizza place and my friend ordered a large pepperoni pizza, a pint of mashed and gravy, and a taco salad. I asked if she was pregnant and she denied it lol, then announced it a few weeks later. Pregnant cravings are weird," one Redditor shared in the comments.

Another Redditor added, "Worked at Walmart for 4 years on overnights. One night there was this absolutely nasty storm. Water pooling up at the entrance I had to be there for a while to suck up all the water. Then some guy comes walking in completely drenched, obviously. I asked what he was doing here at 3 am while there was a severe flood warning. He said his pregnant wife sent him to get stuff as she had cravings."

While these commenter anecdotes and the scared husband's note are all in good fun, the truth is pregnancy cravings can be seriously intense, and with good reason. Brittany Janelle Cline, MD, Northwestern Medicine OB-GYN, explained, "Some theories say that cravings help the body make up for nutritional deficiency. For example, you might crave ice cream when you need calcium, or crave fruits when you need vitamin D." Dr. Cline did stress, however, that regardless of cravings, eating a healthy, balanced diet is most important to avoid pregnancy complications. Surprisingly, expecting mothers should only increase their caloric intake by 200-300 calories, depending on individual needs. That's not to say indulging once in a while isn't perfectly acceptable.

There's simply no getting around a pregnancy craving, but that's what makes this husband's note that much more endearing. He wasn't trying to be funny at all, actually. Instead, he was trying to support his wife, which is admirable. Making his wife happy and comfortable when she's probably feeling anything but is wonderful. Yes, it's funny, but it's also incredibly sweet.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.