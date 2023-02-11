The Mind Control Technique That Lets You Access Your Left & Right Brain At The Same Time

For thousands of years, meditation has been used to help people alleviate stress, overcome bad habits and emotional insecurity, increase creativity, develop concentration, harness mental capabilities, and achieve optimal well being.

There are several different types of meditation, including spiritual, focused, mindfulness, and progressive.

But one of the most controversial and debatable self-help and meditation programs came from a Laredo, Texas electronics repairman named José Silvadoros (later shortened to Silva). He became interested in psychology as a means of raising his kids’ IQs.

Silva conducted experiments on his own family and friends, and was convinced that his program, then known as Silva Mind Control, resulted in the development of psychic abilities and clairvoyance, especially in his daughter.

The repairman turned psychologist launched the now famous mind control method in the 1960s and shared it in his book published in 1978, "The Silva Mind Control Method."

What is The Silva Method?

The Silva Method, also known as the Silva Ultramind ESP System, is based around the human brain, which is made up of about 100 million neurons that switch between continuous bursts of energy and rest. This periods of activity then rest are called "cycles."

When we are awake and moving around or highly active, we are in a "beta" frequency, functioning at about 20 cycles per second. During periods of relaxation or just before sleeping, the frequency of cycles per second lowers to about 14. During this low activity time frame, we are in the "alpha" frequency.

There are three other frequencies in which our brains function. They include "gamma," when we are highly active and engaged, "theta," the period right after we fall to sleep (during REM sleep), and "delta," a deep state of dreamless sleep.

The Silva Method purports to teach people how to access the alpha frequency consciously, using meditation and other proprietary techniques.

It also claims to show students how to use both the left and right hemispheres of the brain in collaboration. Creativity and imagination reside in the right brain and are easily accessible at the alpha level. Logic and rationality live in the left brain.

Silva’s goal was to use both simultaneously to improve concentration, creativity, memory, and to enhance intuition. Silva graduates reported big improvements in goal-setting and achievement, studying, memory, and general wellness.

There have been several fascinating case studies on the Silva Method. One of the most comprehensive case studies of this revolutionary book compiled the results of many research projects into one report.

That study overwhelmingly showed transformative and fascinating results in improving health, relaxation, sleep, creativity, control of dreams, and memory.

How To Use The Silva Mind Control Method

If you want to explore the Silva Mind Control Method, there are a few techniques you can use to reach the alpha state necessary.

3-Finger Technique

For the 3-finger method, place the pads of your index and middle fingers against the pad of your thumb, similar to a common pose you’ve probably seen during meditation.

It is believed that there is a lot of power in the tips of your fingers and that, by bringing them together, that energy impacts your brain.

Be clear on what it is you want to get out of the process. It might be confidence, relaxation, or a specific goal. There are no limits to what you can manifest in your life, so shoot for the stars.

Lie down in a dark, quiet room where you won’t be disturbed, with your eyes covered to block out any light.

Count backwards from 10 while taking deep breaths. With each inhale and exhale, you should become more and more relaxed.

Once you reach a state where your body is totally relaxed, but your mind is fully aware, bring your fingers together and start programming your desired outcomes.

Tell yourself that, when in this relaxed state, you are exactly who and what you want to be. Over time, that programming will transfer into real life.

Glass of Water Technique

For this technique, just before bedtime think of a goal or manifestation with clarity. As instructed before, be super specific about what it is you want.

Hold the cup just above eye level and tip it slightly toward you.

Now tell yourself that the water is all you need to find a solution to the problem in your mind. Then, drink half of the water in your cup and go to sleep.

When you awake in the morning, grab that same cup of water, now half full, and repeat last night’s mantra: “This is all I need to find a solution to my problem.” Drink the rest of the water.

Your answer will be delivered one of three ways: when you next go to sleep, via a phone call, email, or message from someone, or in some other way in the next 72 hours.

The Silva Method works when you are in control.

According to Silva himself, his teachings are all about controlling your relaxation, sleep, awakening and dreams to gain total autonomy over your thoughts and your life.

Moving in and out of the required alpha state consists of intentionally entering the frequency through breathing and relaxation, falling deeply into the alpha state, programming your mind and exiting.

When goal-setting, you must have a desire and the belief that you can bring it to fruition.

Expect to receive exactly what you are asking for and keep it positive, focusing on what you want versus what you don’t want. Finally, visualize the accomplishment of that goal.

