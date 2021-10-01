How To Start A Profitable Small Business At Home — With Expert Help!

Unemployment rates have soared over the past few years as we've watched the world is collapse in more ways than one. We're facing not only and ongoing pandemic but a widespread mental health crisis as well.

What if you had help turning lemons into lemonade? What if this became the moment you took a chance on yourself to change your life and maybe even built a company that could change the world?

How To Start Profitable Small Business at Home

Creating a business is hard work and a lot goes into growing one from scratch, especially if you want it to be successful.

Not only do you need to come up with the idea for your business, but whatever it is you think of has to be the solution to something for potential customers.

That means you need to have tangible answers that support questions such as: "Is there a demand for this product or service?", "How will this benefit my customers?", and "Is there enough of a demand for me to make a profit?"

You'll also need a business plan that focuses on a high-level overview of the business you intend to create. plus need a business legal structure, an Employer Identification Number (EIN), and a new business bank account.

There are several little steps that are incredibly important to take properly in order to develop a big picture vision of what you want your business to be and then bring that vision to reality.

It's a lot to keep track of, but you can get anything done with will and determination.

Selfmade is a program designed by Brit + Co to help female founders create a new business or grow an existing one.

It's time to dream big, and it's time to earn big.

How the Selfmade Method can help you start and grow a profitable small business from home.

1. Interactive weekly classes

Rooted in an intentional curriculum, Selfmade's weekly inteeractive classes are designed to give you the nuts and bolts, practical guidance you need to hit the ground running and generating revenue.

2. Accountability groups

Selfmade places you in accountability groups that are moderated by seasoned business coaches, empowering you to learn and grow with and through each other!

3. One-on-one access to more than 50 industry-specific expert mentors

Mentors provide you with in-depth, targeted, and niche advice that is specific to your unique business needs and questions.

4. Live Q+A sessions with iconic keynote speakers

Be ready to get real, vulnerable, and schooled by the best of the best in the business.

Selfmade's impressive roster of speakers includes:

Jennifer Hyman: Co-Founder & CEO, Rent The Runway

Tyra Banks: Supermodel, Entrepreneur, Actress, Producer and Founder of SMiZE Cream

Sheila Lirio Marcelo: Founder, Care.com and Venture Partner, NEA

Jaime Schmidt: Founder, Schmidt's Naturals

Katherine Homuth: Founder and CEO, Sheertex

Interested in being Selfmade? Use the code YOURTANGO30 to secure your seat in the course at $600 off the purchase price.

Enrollment closes Monday, October 4th and the course kicks off from October 12th to December 16th.

Don’t let another year go by without taking action on your dreams.

Make this the year you stop thinking about doing something, and get it done.

Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture, love and relationships, lifestyle, and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.