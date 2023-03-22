30 Powerful Exercises To Get A Bigger Butt & Tone Your Booty

The days of flat butts are through, and if you're naturally gifted in the bottom region, you're probably already rejoicing. Of course, if you don't exactly have a massive, firm butt, you might not be feeling so happy.

But there's good news, so don't fret. Through diet and exercise, it's absolutely possible to build up the plump, round, and eye-catching big butt of your dreams.

To learn how to get a bigger butt, you must first realize that it isn't as easy as doing a couple of squats every now and then. You've got to really know what you're doing!

Thanks to these amazing and effective tips and exercises from experts all over, you can get a big butt the natural way and in no time.

Exercises To Get A Bigger Butt

1. Glute Bridges

Do 15 reps of this exercise between 2 and 5 times a week, and it will give you a powerful and seriously toned behind. Keep it up and you'll see results in about 4 weeks. Not too shabby. 2. ATG Squats If you want to build up your butt, do these great squats recommended by experts. Working with weight while getting as low to the ground as you can go is a great way to get a bigger behind. 3. Sprints Toning and adding to that butt with weight-lifting exercises isn't the only way to give yourself a bigger butt. Practice sprinting up hills for a fat-burning dose of bottom-boosting power. 4. Walk and Tone Therese Iknoian, exercise physiologist and author of "Walking Fast," has a great way of making walking a butt-building endeavor. Every step you take, focus on keeping your heel on the ground for as long as possible. That's going to kick your glutes into shape in no time at all. 5. Plyometrics L.A.-based fitness guru Christine Bullock has been making Hollywood butts beautiful in her business. For her, one word is key: plyometrics. "Plyometrics is the best way to tone and build lean muscle while blasting fat and flushing the lymphatic system to reduce cellulite. This is more effective than just running or cycling because these forms of exercise only move in a forward movement," she says. "Plyometrics includes exercises of power like jumping or even dancing that engage the glutes in multi-plane exercises, working it at all angles." 6. Treadmill If you're looking for one machine at the gym to activate as many of your glute muscles as possible, you've got to use the treadmill. Sure, it might look innocent, but that little machine actually uses 48.9% of your gluteal muscles! Talk about a workout.

7. Heavy Weights

While there's a definite benefit to using light weights and practicing more reps, it won't help bolster your booty. Your butt will only get bigger when it gets stronger, which means that you need to be prepared to add more weight as it expands.

8. Bulgarian Split Squats

This is the exercise that almost everybody hates, but it will grow your glutes like crazy. Don't sleep on these. Do at least 10 reps for 3 sets twice a week. Add weights as you go to make the workout much more intense.

9. Step-Ups

Step-ups are great at targeting your glutes. Use weights to make it more difficult if you feel it's too easy and could use more of a challenge. Do 10 reps for 3 sets.

10. Romanian Deadlifts (RDLs)

RDLs are a great exercise that not only target your glutes, but will build your hamstrings as well. RDLs strengthen your lower body better than normal deadlifts, but be sure to use the proper form or you could hurt yourself.

Load the bar with a weight you can handle and never go overboard. Even just using the bar alone is around 45 pounds.

11. Cable Kickbacks

Cable kickbacks are a great low-weight exercise that targets the glutes. It's also knee friendly!

You can do several variations of cable kickbacks from going directly behind you to going sideways with lateral kickbacks. If you don't own an ankle strap or the gym doesn't have one to attach to the cable, you can always attach the cable to your shoelaces. Don't go higher than 5 pounds.

12. Reverse Deficit Lunges

Reverse deficit lunges work your glutes more than normal reverse lunges. Because you're in a deficit, your glute muscles will be stretched farther, allowing for a better workout. You can use a small platform to get that deficit while lunging backward, or add on weight to make the exercise harder.

13. Sumo Squats

Sumo squats are great for people who have difficulty doing normal squats. Because your feet are positioned much wider, you get to go down lower and your knees have better fluidity to bring you back up.

This is great to target your glutes and switch things up from boring traditional squats. Add in a dumbbell to make the exercise more intense.

14. Banded Side Step

This exercise will not only tone your booty, but will strengthen your lower body including hamstrings, calves, and hip flexors. Use the resistance band that fits your strength level and then go tighter as you improve and grow stronger.

15. Jump Squats

Jump squats are an exercise for more experienced gym-goers. This is because you could seriously hurt yourself if you aren't using the right form and could land wrong, twisting an ankle. The idea is to do a regular squat and when you are coming up, you jump. Do 15 reps for 3 sets.

16. Barbell Squats

Barbell squats are a popular exercise for your glutes, but you can get the same results by doing other various squats with weights.

Load the barbell with the desired weight amount and hold the bar over your shoulder traps. Then do a squat as you normally would. Proper form is very important and you may even want to have a spotter with you.

17. Single-Leg Bridge

Single-leg bridges are like glute bridges, but you have one leg straight up in the air while you do your pulses. These are good for your glutes and calves. Do 10-15 reps for 3 sets.

18. Kettlebell Swings

Kettlebell swings are not only fun, but can grow your butt fast. Kettlebell swings only target your glutes, so grab a weight that fits your strength level and go higher as you get stronger. Do 15 reps for 3 sets.

19. Hip Thrusters

Hip thrusters are a major glute exercise that actually work, but people sleep on them because it takes a while to load the bar and set up the space. If you want to see results, pack in the bar and get thrusting.

Add in a few seconds of pauses on your up motion and pulse there before going down to really burn your glutes. Do 10 reps for 3 sets.

Additional Tips For A Bigger Butt

20. Add variation.

Do not stick to a routine. In the immortal words of Albert Einstein, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity. Your body gets used to weight training, so vary your routine, take days off, and keep challenging yourself.

21. Keep a training log.

Sure, keeping a journal isn't for anyone, but if you're serious about booty building, you really should keep a log. It will help you chart your progress and let you know when the time has come to add more weight or spice up your routine.

22. Kick your own butt.

Adrian Bryant, a butt-building expert, says that it doesn't matter what butt exercises you choose so long as you take it to the limit.

"You could do 2 exercises (for 3-6 sets each) by doing the hip thrust or glute bridge, but more is not better. Focus on trying to get a quality workout where just one butt exercise literally kicks your... well, your butt," he says.

23. Take a day or two of rest.

Bryant also advises that the key to a bigger butt is taking a day or two off, adding, "Working out more than that will actually slow down the butt-building process because you're not giving your glutes (your butt muscles) enough time to rest, recover and grow."

24. Switch up your squats.

Fitness guru Larry Twohig says, "Think squats, split squats, Bulgarian squats, step-ups, and deadlifts. These exercises activate more of the glute muscle, providing more bang for your buck.

I also like bridging variations and hyperextensions. I wouldn’t waste time with smaller isolation movements even though they may ‘burn’ the butt muscle, because they don’t have as much impact.”

25. Target the glutes.

Twohig also suggests making sure you dedicate at least two days a week to workouts focused on your butt to see results. "In general, the bigger movements [like squats and deadlifts] should be performed two or three times every week,” he says.

26. Invest in weights.

Your own body weight can do a lot, but for a truly massive butt, you'll need to invest in weights. Tom Holland , a noted trainer, says, "You'll work your glutes harder and burn more calories if you invest in real weights."

27. Try the 30-second rule.

If you're doing lunges and squats for years and still not seeing results, there's a reason. Use the 30-second rule: before you pull out of a squat or a lunge, give yourself a count of 30 seconds. Relish that booty burn!

28. Give your muscles nutrition.

Starving yourself won't make you get a bigger butt, but don't just eat junk. If you're taking booty building seriously, make sure you're adding a lot of protein to your diet.

29. Think positive.

Don't just mentally visualize the results you want to see — print them out and stick them in your journal or pin them to your Pinterest board. If you can see images that inspire you, you're already ahead of the game.

30. Remember why it matters.

Pauline Nordin of Butt Bible fame has another tip for a bigger booty that's definitely worth keeping in mind: Remember why building up your butt is important.

"Your glutes play a big role in posture and most basic movements. They take pressure off your back too, so if you have back problems, it’s especially important to build strong glutes," she says.

"Unfortunately, most people sit on their butts all day at work, not using their glutes at all, so make sure to incorporate moves into your strength workouts that target your glutes."​

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a freelance writer and the former Senior Editor of Pop Culture at Newsweek with a passion for lifestyle, geek news, and true crime.