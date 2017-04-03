8 Men Reveal What They Really Think Of Women With Big Butts

The cold, hard truth about what dudes think of a little junk in the trunk.

According to Sir Mix-A-Lot, if you don't got buns then his anaconda don't want none. As a woman who definitely does not have "back," this always sort of made me feel left out.

While it's been over 20 years since Sir Mix-A-Lot sang those immortal lyrics, the discussion of big butts is still on the table, especially thanks to Kim Kardashian, who, in her own right, has pretty much cornered the market.

But the question still remains: Aside from Kanye and Sir Mix-A-Lot, what do men think about big butts? Do they even really like them, or is it just a rumor that got started and everyone followed suit?

We asked eight men their thoughts on big butts. Totally anonymously and completely candid, here's what these men think about big butts, and the ladies who have 'em.

1. Not all big butts are created equal.

"I feel that some guys feel obligated to like big butts because that's the cool thing to do. I feel all big butts are not created equal. Not all big butts are nice butts. To me, it's more about the shape of the butt than the size. You can have a nice, 'little' butt, too. But just because something is 'bigger' doesn't make it better.

Personally, I prefer women who live an active lifestyle, albeit with exercise, dancing, or gymnastics (you get the idea). So, I guess you could say I prefer a toned butt and size is merely a weak measurement. (Quality, not quantity.)

Real world example: Kim Kardashian does nothing for me. Maybe it's because I think she's waste of life and I'm letting that affect my judgment, but when she ‘broke’ the Internet, I couldn't have cared less. Who do I think has a beautiful butt? Mila Kunis."

2. Big butts in yoga pants are a problem.

"Yoga pants? Pros: More fun to grab/smack and feels better for positions from behind. Cons: When placed in yoga pants, renders male brain inert. Verdict: Love. Rappers have already come up with all the best compliments."

3. No thanks, I’m more of a leg man.

"I'm not really an 'OMG look at her butt' kind of guy. A nice pair of legs, however, and you've got my attention."

4. A nice butt 'hints at a lust for life.'

"Full disclosure, I'm doing everything in my power not to just paraphrase Sir-Mix-A-Lot. Suffice to say, I'm in favor of a nice big back porch. My understanding is that white dudes were generally ho-hum about the endeavor until roughly the turn of the century.

I'm not sure if it's hip-hop culture or us finding out about a place called Brazil, but a nice bottom hints at a zest for life and a degree of competence in the boudoir. Of course, logically, you can't really tell anything by a person's physical appearance, but a bigger tail, on first blush, infers physical strength while simultaneously implying that maybe its driver isn't wildly obsessed with calorie counting.

Are these things wild approximations that can only be discovered by, you know, actually meeting the person? Of course. However, it happens in a twitch of the eye and is a characteristic that I find attractive. Not only do I appreciate a big bottom, I also have one."

5. Natural is way better than fake.

"I would never say I like flat butts, but they're definitely more appealing than huge butts. If it looks like there's some weird growth there or like they've had implants like the Kardashians, it's a big turn-off for me. I'll take natural over fake anything any day."

6. Gross. We all know what comes out of there.

"I like the curves that a big butt gives, but at the end of the day, poop comes out of there. It's nice to have something to hold onto as opposed to something boxy and flat."

7. It's all about proportion.

"For me, it's all about proportion instead of size, and I feel like I'm in the minority on that. I have friends who will lust over women with big butts saying stuff like, 'Yo, she's got such a fat butt, I want it so bad,' but they don't do it for me.

Sure, no man is going to turn down a big booty, but for me, if you have a toned butt that compliments the rest of your body, bring it over here and let's go rock climbing or something so I can sneak unabashed peeks."

8. Kim Kardashian's butt is way too much.

"I'm more about quality, not quantity. I like round butts, but not necessarily big butts. If we're talking about a Kim Kardashian type of butt, then no thanks. To me, that's just too much and really disgusting. It definitely doesn't do it for me."

Amanda Chatel is a writer who divides her time between NYC and Paris. She's a regular contributor to Bustle and Glamour, with bylines at Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post and others.