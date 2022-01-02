Women With Bigger Butts Are Smarter And Healthier, Study Says

Butts are big right now.

Women with curves are flaunting their behinds, and those without much backside are getting buttock implants.

We celebrate the gorgeous booties of celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, and Iggy Azalea — to name just a few.

But it turns out that big butts don't just look good — they may actually be good for you.

A study (which analyzed data from 16,000 women) conducted by the University of Oxford found that women with larger than average butts aren't only more intelligent but also extremely resistant to chronic illnesses.

Professor Konstantinos Manolopoulos, the lead researcher of the study and Honorary Consultant in Endocrinology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, said:

"The idea that body fat distribution is important to health has been known for some time. However, it is only very recently that thigh fat and a large hip circumference have been shown to promote health; that lower body fat is protective by itself."

The study's findings indicated that women with larger posteriors tend to have lower levels of cholesterol and glucose, and higher levels of Omega 3 fats (which have been shown to catalyze brain development).

Having a big butt also favors leptin levels in the female body, which is a hormone responsible for regulating weight, and the dinopectina, a hormone with anti-inflammatory, heart-healthy, and anti-diabetic benefits.

In addition, the adipose tissue of the butt traps harmful fatty particles and prevents cardiovascular disease.

It should be noted that belly fat, upper body fat, and obesity — not to be confused with a larger rear end — aren't healthy and can lead to a plethora of health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol.

"We can't necessarily just say you have to be comfortable with who you are," said Dr. Tiffany Powell of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"We have to really emphasize the direct link between obesity, risk factors, and cardiovascular disease.

Powell continues, "We have to help people understand that despite loving what you look like if you are obese you are at risk. We walk a fine line in helping people understand the impact of obesity without making them feel bad about themselves."

Apparently, it's all about the bass — at least as far as your mental and physical health is concerned.

