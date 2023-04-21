7 Steps To Become A Benevolent & Healing 'White Witch'

There are many different types of witches — practitioners of witchcraft — and one of these kinds of witches is a white witch.

The term "witch" is broadly used and often falls under many misconceptions as people don't understand what being a modern witch entails. Most people don't even know what a white witch is.

What is a white witch?

Put simply, a white witch is someone who partakes in witchcraft and the use of white magic. Typically, white witches use their powers and abilities for good and have an altruistic purpose.

White magic and witchcraft adhere to the Wiccan belief system, and these are all a part of a larger, contemporary, pagan movement. Sometimes referred to as neo-pagans, these witches connect to nature in order to perform rituals and achieve spiritual growth.

White witches may use a variety of tools and techniques to perform their practical magic, such as herbs, crystals, meditation, tarot cards, and ritual practices, to help themselves and others in their spiritual journey. White witches are beneficent and do not harm others with their witchcraft.

White magic is thought to be one of the original practices of witchcraft, basing its energy on healing and higher good for all. White witches live by the Wiccan Rede, which loosely says, "And shall it harm none, Do what Ye Will."

It is believed that when you heal yourself through white magic, you start creating a ripple effect of healing, which attracts people who are learning what a white witch is.

White magic passes energy to others — it creates better intentions. A white witch is someone who projects the healing out into the universe.

The very idea of white witches stems from ancient healers. These were the original witches, creating concoctions to aid in assisting people’s higher good and recovery. What sets them apart from other witches is them striving towards altruism and having a true purpose of healing.

You might be a white witch if you:

Are opening up to your spiritual powers

Have ancestors who were medical herbalists or healers

Feel called to help others

Are an introvert

Have positive energy

Have vivid dreams

Hear voices

Sense that you're meant to participate in the global shift in consciousness

Feel a strong connection to nature

Capture people's vibes instantly

To become a white witch, you must push yourself towards positivity, place yourself in the right mindset of wanting to help others, and commit selfless acts of kindness.

How To Become A White Witch

Step 1: Abate your curiosity.

To become a white witch, one must know how to become a witch in the first place. Start reading up on Wicca, Wiccan beliefs, and witchcraft. The internet is a great starting point, but there are a plethora of books written on the subject of becoming a witch — including becoming a white witch.

Step 2: Approach your path with positivity and radiance.

A white witch is drawn to the idea of love and light, blessings, and fortune. Think of white magic and witchery as a warm motivational speaker who is full of sunshine, reminding you that you are worthy, powerful, and are destined for greatness.

White witches constantly battle the darkness, banishing it away from themselves and those they love. They are lightworkers, casting brightness into the darkest of shadows.

Having a positive mindset is key to becoming a white witch, as they must have an intense commitment to their craft in order to achieve success.

Step 3: Practice meditation and concentration.

A white witch's ability to focus and draw on her intuition is particularly important. Most witches are masters of meditation and the mind.

Rituals and healing spells require a great deal of effort, and getting started on improving your ability to focus can make all the difference when you're starting out as a beginner witch.

Step 4: Keep a journal for notes and spells.

There is going to be a lot to keep track of, so keep your own journal and start taking notes. Your journal can also be a place to write down your spells, incantations, or just to channel your creativity.

Step 5: Embark on your crystal healing journey.

White witches rely heavily on healing crystals in order to perform their spells and rituals, so figure out which crystals you'll need in order to achieve your goals.

For example, rose quartz, when charged, can be used for creating love spells for matters of the heart. Tiger's eye may be used when dealing with fortune, and citrine may come in handy for protection and healing. Decide which crystals are the right ones for your practice.

Step 6: Collect healing herbs.

Banishing negativity and bad energy through the use of certain healing herbs will become essential in your practice, so collect the herbs you'll need for smudge sticks and rituals.

Smudge sticks are used to purify energy and have also been found to be a natural way of killing bacteria. Dried sage and cedar are typical options for creating smudge sticks, but other herbs can be used to complement these as well.

Step 7: Seek guidance.

After practicing your crafts for a while, it's important to seek guidance from other witches and practitioners that can help you grow.

You'll need to be standing on strong ground before jumping into a coven, but joining one may help you in the process of learning how to be the white witch you want to be.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.