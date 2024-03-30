3 Simple Ways To Solve Some Of The Most Common Problems Life Throws At You — Almost Immediately

We’re all just doing our best — crafting morning routines, rushing to work, running errands.

Of course, there’s always something that comes up. We’re inevitably faced with problems throughout our day, it’s only normal. While some people ignore them or try to avoid them, others make a point to brainstorm solutions.

Productivity and mindset creator Benjamin Bailey, took to Instagram to suggest several common solutions for “quick and easy” relief from typical life struggles.

From burnout to sadness — here are 3 key solutions that can help to solve some of life’s common problems almost immediately:

1. Introduce healthy people and activities into your routine to stay on track with goals, promote healthy habits, and combat low energy levels

Being that our realities are strongly influenced by our mindset, one way to directly navigate daily struggles is to change your perspective. Whether it’s boosting your confidence or taking a more positive approach to every part of your day, changing your inner monologue can be the key.

If you’re feeling doubtful or insecure in your life choices, consider mindfulness activities that shift your mindset — or introduce new people into your life that can provide new insights and advice.

Sometimes, all we need to restructure our mindsets is the influence of healthy habits, practices, and people in our inner circle.

2. Seek out intentional social interaction to help bolster confidence and promote healthier moods

With a modern-day epidemic of loneliness, many are struggling with feeling alone in their daily lives, affecting things like productivity at work, self-confidence, and interpersonal connections. “Calling a friend can offer support and a sense of connection,” Bailey suggested. “Or send me a DM.”

Meaningful social interaction or even something like connecting with a friend can feel overwhelming, especially if you spend most of your time alone. Instead of taking on the commitment of the latter, others suggest implementing a “daily kindness rule” — where you give out compliments or strike up a conversation with a stranger.

As social creatures, we’re inherently yearning for connection. So, if you’re feeling exhausted, lonely, or upset, try getting out of the house for a little bit. Of course, if you're feeling anxious — Bailey suggested looking for the closest dog and giving them a pet. “They can release calming hormones like oxytocin,” which help to stabilize your mood and promote a happier attitude.

3. Move your body, practice mindfulness activities, and eat specific foods to stay balanced mentally, emotionally, and physically

If you’re feeling unfocused or overwhelmed at work, Bailey suggested going for a run or walk outside to help boost endorphins. UC Davis Health studies noted that not only is going outside helpful for increasing concentration, but it can also promote a happier attitude throughout the day.

If burnout continues in your life, consider taking a longer break from work to get intentional rest, while still incorporating the daily habit of immersing yourself in “the tranquility” of nature. With 73% of adults admitting stress affects their overall mental health, it’s essential to promote this intentional rest — setting the reset button on your daily obligations.

For other daily struggles — like waves of sadness, an upset stomach, or insatiable hunger — there are several quick fixes that can be simple solutions. If you’re feeling sad, Bailey suggested playing some happy music to improve your mood — something research studies on musical therapy strongly agree with.

For an upset stomach, deep intentional breaths can help to cultivate the body’s natural relaxation response, and insatiable hunger can be simply targeted by a more habitual snack routine throughout the day.

Ultimately, most of life's problems can be instantaneously solved by a mindset shift.

Ultimately, everyone’s struggles are uniquely different and not one specific solution will work for everyone, but these suggestions might be a great start to finding targeted fixes that work for you.

Consider changing your mindset to cultivate a more healthy inner monologue and daily routine — something that can directly fix all of the problems above.

