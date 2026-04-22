A Hot Bath Can Be Just As Good For You As A 30-Minute Walk, According To Research

What if I told you that sitting in a bath and listening to some Harry Styles after lifting weights was just as good for you as doing cardio?

You probably think the best way to learn how to get in shape is to hit the gym and exercise, but you are mistaken. Believe it or not, some things in life sound too good to be true, but in fact are true. And this is one of those things.

Unless you’re a super-energetic person who wouldn’t choose relaxing in solitude in water up to your neck over going for a run in your neighborhood on uneven sidewalks that could make you take a serious tumble, you're in luck because:

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A hot bath can be just as good for you as a thirty-minute walk, according to research

Stephanie Berbec / Unsplash+

Hot baths, blood pressure, and your heart

A study led by Dr. Steve Faulkner at Loughborough University has shown that no, this isn't too good to be true. Throughout the study, 14 men were put through two tests: a one-hour bicycle ride and a one-hour bath held at 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The goal in both cases was to raise the body's core temperature by one degree Celsius.

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You probably won't find it surprising that cycling burned more calories overall. However, you will find it surprising that over the course of the hour in the bath, around 140 calories were burned just by sitting there. That's roughly the same number of calories the average person burns during a 30-minute walk.

The researchers also tracked participants' blood sugar levels for 24 hours after each session. Peak blood sugar after eating was about 10 percent lower on the bath day than on the cycling day, which is a meaningful metabolic result for something that requires zero effort on your part.

The science behind passive heating

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There’s actually been an ongoing debate for some time on comparing and contrasting the effect that constant physical activity has on the body versus passive heating of the body (such as being in a sauna).

This includes making your peak blood sugar about 10 percent lower than when you’re doing something active (such as riding a bike), having an anti-inflammatory effect (after you’re done heating), and improving your cardio-metabolic health, which makes you less likely to suffer high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity.

A 2015 Finnish study found that frequent sauna use was linked with a reduced risk of heart attacks and strokes in men. Additionally, researchers at the University of Oregon found that regular hot baths lowered blood pressure, likely because passive heating raises levels of nitric oxide, which relaxes and dilates blood vessels. Lower blood pressure means less strain on your heart, which is one of the main benefits people chase through cardio exercise.

None of this means you should cancel your gym membership. Exercise still wins for building strength, improving lung capacity, and releasing endorphins. But for recovery days, low-mobility periods, or just the days when the couch is winning, a hot bath is doing more for your body than you probably gave it credit for.

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Why not be lazy once in a while and take a hot bath? You'll save time and be relaxed for your next gym session.

Eric Webb is a writer living in New Jersey. He has his Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Penn State. He's passionate about sports and encouraging people to be themselves.