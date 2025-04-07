My Horse Was The Therapist I Didn't Know I Needed — 'I've Put Him In More Stressful Situations Than I Can Count'

I pushed him beyond his threshold and then snapped at him in exasperation as he spooked, bucked, or bolted. Stepping out of the saddle was a show of defeat, the mark of a lesser equestrian, one who submits to fear instead of wrangling it to the ground in a tornado of dust.

When Nitro told me he was afraid, I told him to swallow it down and carry on. I left him to deal with his fear alone because I didn’t know how to deal with mine.

My trainer strides across the yard. “What are we working on today?” she asks.

I squint at the front gate. “The road. I hate that road. People never slow down. The other day, someone swerved around us as we were riding across.”

We walk toward it slowly as a semi-truck barrels past the 45 mph speed limit. “I just can’t stop imagining the worst-case scenario,” I tell her. “What if someone doesn’t slow down and we go through the windshield or Nitro slips on the asphalt and we break our legs?”

She walks alongside us, reminding me to breathe. “I just can’t shake the fear,” I tell her. “It won’t go away.”

She looks up at me thoughtfully. “Do you need to ride across?”

“I guess not,” I sigh. “But I feel like I should. Everyone else does.”

I twist my fingers in Nitro’s mane nervously. “I do feel safer walking across,” I admit, “but it feels like a failure, like I’m giving into fear. I need to practice riding across until I feel good about it.”

She brushes a piece of hay from Nitro’s forelock. “But if you don’t feel safe while riding across, what you’re practicing is feeling tense and afraid. We create new neural pathways by pushing a little bit beyond our threshold and then returning to our window of tolerance. If we practice the things that scare us without that pathway to safety, we’re not helping ourselves or our horses respond differently to stress.”

“Don’t worry about what it looks like,” she says. “Focus on what it feels like. What does safety feel like for you?”

I don’t think anyone has ever asked me that question. I look down at Nitro. I don’t think anyone’s ever asked him that, either.