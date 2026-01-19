I Was Skeptical Of Psychics — Until My Nebula Review Proved Me Wrong

Nebula, available as both a website and app, is a spiritual guidance space that offers clarity and insight into one's values, potential, purpose, and place in the universe. With over 60 million users worldwide, Nebula supports anyone who wants to understand themselves better and build a stronger relationship with others.

When you invite Nebula into your world, it immediately becomes your personal guide to navigating life's journey. Not just on a daily basis, but in the months and years to come, too. It removes any doubt about the question “is Nebula legit?” because after using it for some time, you know: it is.

I've always been a bit skeptical when it comes to psychic readings and astrology, in general, but that all changed with my first session with a Nebula psychic.

What struck me first was how easy the Nebula app is to use. Once you set up your account, you're offered over 1,000 psychics and advisors who are available 24/7. Each one specializes in specific topics, ranging from Western and Vedic astrology, Tarot, numerology, aura scanning, palmistry, birth charts, and more.

Each advisor has their experience listed, whether or not they're currently online and available, as well as the option to chat via text or give them a call. No matter which means of communication you're most comfortable with, both can be done through the Nebula website and the app, making it incredibly easy to access.

Another aspect I really appreciated was that I was greeted with a welcome text from one psychic, as well as follow-ups from a few others, offering their spiritual guidance. So, if you're not sure what you're looking for, these brief interactions, which are sort of like prompts, can help you narrow down the best psychic for you, and what your concerns and interests happen to be.

Is Nebula astrology worth it, even if you don't believe in psychics?

The short answer: absolutely. Of all the Nebula psychics — and again, there are many — I had the pleasure of chatting with Zendaya. Just as is the case with all the profiles of Nebula's advisors, I was able to see her expertise, how many years she's been practicing, her overall score based on the Nebula psychic reviews, and how many consultations she has done as a Nebula psychic and advisor.

I was also able to see her star ratings, which range from one to five, along with positive comments about her energy and skills among ask Nebula reviews. Between all the five-star ratings Zendaya has received and the feedback from clients, both new and regulars, I was impressed with what I saw and knew she was a fit for me.

Although my session with Zendaya, which included a Tarot reading, was done via text, I felt a genuine warmth from her and she was able to establish trust with me almost immediately, creating a connection between us that put me at ease. I knew I could be completely open and candid with her, and I could also tell just how much she loved being part of Nebula's team of advisors and psychics.

We discussed everything from my personal relationships to my career to my emotional state as of late. Zendaya was 100 percent there for me, explaining each card she pulled in detail and how it impacted my presence and future. Zendaya not only saw and heard me, but with the information she gave me, she provided me with the tools that will set me up for success in the coming months, a time that looks to be a bit turbulent and rife with changes for me, some more challenging than others.

It was somewhere between Zendaya pulling the Temperance card and the Two of Pentacles card that I no longer saw Nebula as just an app — instead, it became a trusted companion for emotional, mental, and spiritual growth all in the palm of my hand.

The parts of my life that had felt foggy and filled with confusion, became clear thanks to her.

After we parted ways, I thanked Zendaya for the insight and kindness. Fearful that after the session ended I'd lose her wisdom, I'd been taking screenshots of what she had say, only to find out afterward that I was able to revisit my session with her, rereading her advice and what she sees in my future, fully knowing that all that information is protected and private.

While a complete overhaul of personal transformation may be months away for me, or longer, with Nebula as my guide and trusted companion, I'll never be alone in my quest for understanding myself and those around me again.

When you ask Nebula for answers, you'll get the clarity you've been wanting.

Nebula takes the age-old practice of spirituality, in all its realms, and modernizes it. It's available on iOS, Android, and the web, making Nebula a leading brand in the spiritual niche in the U.S. and globally.

With the Nebula app, you have access to:

Daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly horoscopes

Personal readings from one of over 1,000 gifted psychics

Daily Tarot insight

Advanced compatibility reading, analyzing the 6 personal planets in both you and your partner's birth charts

Daily guidance

Personalized tips and relationship advice

Nebula birth chart reading

Biorhythms tracker

Spiritual readings and guides

And if you prefer the Nebula website, you can expect:

Personal psychic readings for valuable insights

Zodiac compatibility to find a special someone

Horoscopes for each zodiac sign for clarity and guidance

Birth chart readings to dive deeper into users' personalities

Articles on a wide range of spiritual topics

Tarot readings

Life path calculator

Palm scanner

Spiritual readings and guides to bring clarity to users' life

No matter what you're looking to discover about yourself, your future, or the world around you, Nebula can help.

Depending on what your budget for such an important tool might be, Nebula has a subscription that will work for you.

$7.99/week after a 3-day free trial — great for trying things out

$39.99 every 3 months — ideal if you prefer checking in quarterly

$49.99 per year — the best value for ongoing access at a low annual rate

All plans renew automatically and provide uninterrupted access to the app's features. You can also pay per minute, for chatting with psychics, which is a flexible option if a subscription isn't right for you. Should you need any sort of help, whether it be billing, unlocking new features, or updating notifications, Nebula customer service is a click away.

While nothing in life is a guarantee and curveballs being thrown our way is inevitable, knowing I can turn to Nebula when things start to become too much is a huge relief.

Amanda Chatel is an essayist, lifestyle, and intimacy health writer with a focus on relationships and mental health. Her bylines have appeared in Harper's Bazaar, The Atlantic, Forbes, Livingly, Mic, The Bolde, Huffington Post, among many others.