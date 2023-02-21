Woman Called 'Entitled' For Expecting Neighbors To Bring Her A Package That Was Accidentally Delivered To Their Home

If you’re like most people, whenever you have a package on the way, you’re hitting the “refresh” button on whatever tracking system the parcel service has given you — waiting in the wings for your package to be delivered so you can open it up and smell the fruits of your labor.

However, not all things will go according to plan, and either you — or someone else — will find out that their package had been delivered to the wrong address.

One woman posted about her unlucky situation but was fortunate that Amazon — the place her package was ordered from — sends photos when packages are delivered.

She knew that her package was just across the street at her neighbor’s home, but didn’t know if she should go get it or not.

After hoping her neighbors would bring the package that was delivered to their home, she was called ‘entitled.’

“Last night, Amazon accidentally delivered a package — that was supposed to be here — they delivered it across the street to my neighbor’s house,” she starts off her TikTok.

She explains how, when she looked across the street, the package had already been brought inside the home, but hadn’t been brought over to her house because of the mistake.

“I’ve been home the whole time okay. They have not brought it back over here,” she continues. “There’s been movement in and out of the house, there’s been movement in and out of here.”

She also explains that whenever she received a package that was supposed to be delivered to their house, she walks her “happy a-- across the street" to deliver it to them like a “normal person.”

Understanding that some people like to steal and keep packages, she explains that “it’s not even something that they would wanna keep” because it’s a toy set for her 7-year-old son, and their kids are well into their high school years.

“So why aren’t they bringing me my package,” she finishes her minute-long TikTok that received 2 million views and thousands of comments.

Some of the comments were rude to the woman for not going to get the package herself.

One of the top comments read, “They aren’t supposed to bring YOUR package to YOU? Girl [what the f--k],” with many others just telling her to simply go get the package herself.

“I would never expect my neighbor to bring me the parcel, I always go and collect it,” another comment read.

In the comments, the woman replies that she’s “scared” to go get it because she suffers from social anxiety.

“I’m tryna work up the courage,” she wrote. “That’s so awkward cuz what if they threw it away or something.”

However, many people assured her that sometimes when they bring their own packages in, they let them sit there for days without ever looking at them, so chances are that they have no idea.

Many people also claimed that they never even look at the labels for packages — opening them without ever checking to make sure that it was actually addressed to them.

She provided an update on the situation and even uploaded a TikTok addressing all the hate she got.

She claims that she enlisted her son to get the package, writing “He went and got the package and I’ve already had to glue the toy back together.”

He was so adamant about receiving the toy but immediately broke them as he was making them “play fight.”

To address the hate that she received, she posted a separate TikTok shaming the people who reacted negatively toward her.

“I genuinely don’t understand why this, like, pissed so many people off, or why this stupid, mundane story required so many insults.”

She explains that she’s had to delete comments from people who suggested she “unalive” herself because of the situation and went on to further explain herself even though she didn’t have to.

The comments and hate were completely unnecessary, and she said as much in her own video.

Thankfully, she claims to have very thick skin so they don’t hurt her as much as they would someone else, but let this be a subtle reminder to be kinder to people on the internet — especially if you don’t know them or their struggles.

