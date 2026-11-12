People With A Very Good Memory Usually Have 6 Hobbies That Keep Them Mentally Sharp

Keeping our brains healthy as we age is so important.

Because our memory is one of the first things to go, people who want to stay mentally sharp have hobbies that keep their minds healthy. They want to do things that challenge them, no matter how old they are.

Hobbies that keep people mentally sharp if they have a good memory

1. They join a book club to socialize and learn something new

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Joining a book club is a great way for people to not just make new friends, but keep their minds sharp. Reading on a regular basis leads to a stronger memory and improves focus.

In a book club where there's discussion, people need to be able to recall details to follow the plot and stay engaged. During conversations, they may even come up with their own analysis after hearing new ideas from club members.

2. They play card games

Card games require people to understand rules fairly quickly. For people wanting to stay mentally sharp and boost their brain function, they'll take up card games as a hobby.

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They'll play single-player games on their own, but find joy in playing with others, too. It's fun and it keeps their brains active. And according to a 2020 study, playing card games helps people improve their thinking skills.

3. They go birdwatching in their local neighborhood

Birdwatching takes a lot of patience. It also means having a good memory, as birdwatchers need to be able to recognize and name a species within moments of seeing it.

By scouring the neighborhood for new birds, mentally sharp folks are reaping all the benefits for their brain health. In fact, birdwatching actually rewires the brain, improving neuroplasticity. Along with that, having an encounter with birdlife leads to better mental well-being.

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4. They play an instrument or sing

Learning to play an instrument is so much fun, and it challenges the brain enough that it keeps people sharp. It can take some time to get good at playing, but once people get the hang of it, they keep those skills.

A study published in Aging Clinical and Experimental Research found that older adults who recently learned how to play an instrument slowed down cognitive decline. It's excellent for the brain, and before you know it, you can even start a band with other musically inclined people.

5. They play video games by themselves and with others

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People have always tried to blame video games for violence and other things that are untrue. As it turns out, video games are great for the brain, improving visuospatial skills that are crucial for memory.

When people want to stay mentally sharp, they can use video games to do just that. Because you're not just mindlessly beating levels, you're using strategy and problem-solving skills.

6. They tutor people in things they've mastered

Being able to tutor others is great for someone who has mastered a certain topic. It helps them recall things they might not have remembered had they not been passing on that information.

Tutoring lets someone go back to square one while reminding themselves of how everything works, one step at a time. And when brain health is so important the older we get, relearning and explaining concepts is great for keeping us sharp.

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Lyss Micalizzi is a writer covering human interest and pop culture, with a master's in Literature and Culture, a bachelor's in English Literary and Textual Studies, and over six years of writing and social media experience.