People Who Feel Behind In Life Usually Have 8 Small Hobbies That Give Them A Sense Of Progress

People who feel like they have fallen behind when it comes to life milestones need small wins in their day-to-day to give them a sense of hope and progress.

They are known to pick up hobbies that make them feel accomplished. No matter how small the task, if it gives their life meaning and can be just the motivation they need to realize that there's no set path as long as we are moving forward.

8 hobbies make someone feel fulfilled in life, even if they think they’ve fallen behind:

1. Volunteering in their community

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I am an avid volunteer. Mostly, I work with animals, which is incredibly fulfilling. It feels good to see how your work can help others, especially those unable to care for themselves. I can’t recommend it enough. It can be a great remedy for those who feel like they’ve fallen behind in life and need a sense of purpose.

When we think of volunteering, we believe the person or thing on the receiving end is the only one being helped. That couldn’t be further from the truth. A study found that it helps the helper too. People who share kindness with others are happier and less likely to experience mental health problems like depression and anxiety. They feel they are progressing in their lives when they can make a difference for those around them.

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2. Taking care of a pet

Caring for a living thing every day gives us purpose. Our animal companions motivate us to get out of bed because without us, they won’t be fed or cared for. They don’t realize how much of an impact they have on their owners. Sometimes, it’s the only thing that keeps people who feel purposeless going. Someone else depends on us, and we can’t let them down.

Pets provide us with unconditional love. Interacting with animals lowers cortisol. They are a natural stress reliever, bringing comfort when the stress of trying to advance gets the best of them. Plus, being a good pet parent is totally worth bragging about. Not everyone can say they’ve done a great job caring for a companion, no matter where they are in their lives.

3. Writing their feelings in a journal

Our thoughts can consume us. This is especially true when we’re being hard on ourselves about the milestones we’ve missed. Instead of giving ourselves grace, we wonder why we haven’t progressed to the place we think we should be by now. This adds to the stress that makes us feel like we’re never good enough.

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Taking a second every day to write in a journal can be more impactful than we may realize. It’s a powerful tool, especially when tracking our feelings or giving gratitude. Seeing the good things makes us feel progress, while reflecting on what we’d like to change gives us the purpose to keep moving forward.

4. Learning new things

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Learning new things helps us grow. We can’t move forward without it. Advancing our minds doesn’t just teach us about the topic, but it helps us learn more about ourselves. It can show our growth and changes over time as our minds expand. It helps us feel we are progressing, even when life seems to move forward without us.

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It’s not easy to feel like we are failing at something in life. It can leave us feeling purposeless and unmotivated for the future. By challenging ourselves daily, we’re not only making progress, but we're also allowing ourselves to see a brighter future.

5. Spending time talking with friends

Socializing with loved ones can boost our mood. When someone is down in the dumps about where they are in life, some encouragement from friends can make a difference. Sometimes, all we need is validation.

When someone else supports us emotionally, we feel better about ourselves. Even a weekly phone call with a good friend can remind you of the progress being made and give you something to look forward to.

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When I feel like I lack purpose because my life is barely moving forward, it helps to hear encouragement from the people I love most. Validation not only makes you feel like you’re progressing, but it also strengthens your relationships with those who help you feel secure.

6. Reading a good book

Reading is magic. It’s amazing how getting lost in a story can transform your day. When you’re struggling to feel caught up in life, reading can be a great source of comfort. You feel more confident because you are learning, but there's much more to gain from the hobby. It can be a wonderful source of comfort.

Constant readers are less likely to have mental health problems. This might mean that when they’re trying to work through feeling let down in life, they can turn to reading when they are low. It gives them a sense of purpose and helps them feel productive.

7. Taking long walks in nature

Sometimes, the best way to feel better about ourselves is to clear our minds. When we are constantly being hard on ourselves, we only see the negative. This keeps us from realizing the moments when we do progress. We can think our work will never be good enough. This creates a vicious cycle of self-doubt and lack of purpose.

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One way to shake these feelings is by enjoying time in nature. Even a simple 15-minute walk can soothe our brains. It creates a reset that helps us focus less on our flaws and live in the moment instead.

8. Caring for houseplants

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Houseplants can give us a sense of purpose, even if it sounds silly. It feels good to keep something else alive. Watching our gardens grow can make us feel accomplished. Even if we feel behind in life, watching something we care about grow reflects our accomplishments. Without our hard work, those plants would not be thriving.

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Indoor plants can reduce stress and boost our attention. This sharper focus and reduced stress can help us progress in what we’re working on. When life is overwhelming, working with plants can be therapeutic and comforting.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.