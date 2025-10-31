HOA Tells Residents Halloween Is Restricted To The Kids Who Live There To Avoid Diminishing The Experience

Halloween preparations are happening, and most neighborhoods are anxiously awaiting droves of candy-hungry children in their spooky costumes. However, one HOA seems to be using the holiday as an excuse to be discriminatory. A resident shared the notice sent to residents stating that, despite this being a "holiday" for kids to enjoy, there are still strict guidelines on who is and isn't allowed to trick-or-treat in their neighborhood.

A Redditor shared a photo of the notice sent to everyone living in this unnamed neighborhood. Residents are not allowed to host any children who apparently do not live in the neighborhood, and any trick-or-treaters from outside communities will not be tolerated. The notice elicited strong reactions from people who claimed that an HOA has zero right to dictate who people can have over at their house for Halloween.

An HOA told residents that Halloween is restricted to the kids who live there to avoid diminishing the experience.

"As we prepare for Halloween, the HOA board would like to address an ongoing concern that has affected the quality of our neighborhoods celebration in recent years," the HOA began in their notice. "Our community has long taken pride in offering a safe, charming, and well-organized Halloween experience; something that unfortunately has attracted large groups from outside neighborhoods."

The HOA explained that these large groups will arrive in "packed vehicles," crowding the street and "diminishing the experience" for the kids that live in the neighborhood. They claimed they can't tolerate that again this year, and therefore insisted that trick-or-treating would be limited to the children who reside in the neighborhood.

When it comes to Halloween, the more the merrier, and it's really sad that this HOA is using the children that live in their neighborhood as an excuse to be exclusionary. As one commenter noted, "As someone with full sized candy bar money and grew up not being able to trick or treat because I lived somewhere poor and dangerous, I can't imagine being that much of a [jerk] that I would reject giving out candy to anyone who shows up at my door in a costume."

HOA explained that there would be 'volunteers' stationed at the entrance of the neighborhood to check the vehicles.

"Residents expecting guests from outside the neighborhood are encouraged to make alternate plans," the notice continued. "We understand that not every community is able to offer the kind of Halloween experience we've cultivated here, but our priority must remain with the families who contribute to and care for this neighborhood year-round."

It's bad enough that this HOA is policing who can trick-or-treat in their neighborhood, but restricting residents from inviting guests is absurd. So that means grandparents can't invite their grandchildren over to trick or treat in their neighborhood? One commenter shared, "That's the part that REALLY got me. Grandma and Grandpa can't even have their grandkids come? Or aunt and uncle can't have their niece or nephew join their cousins? These people, really, really want to make sure the poors absolutely aren't allowed, even if they have family there."

Considering Halloween is mainly targeted at kids, especially when it comes to trick-or-treating, it should just be a fun experience, not something heavily policed and monitored. The residents who live there should be allowed to host whoever they want for Halloween without the interference of an HOA.

Many people already have negative views of HOAs, and instances like this only make it worse.

According to a survey from Rocket Mortgage, more than 3 in 10 of those surveyed feel their HOA has too much power. While 10% have considered selling their home for reasons related to their HOA. Fewer than half (47%) of HOA residents surveyed believe their neighborhood is better with an HOA.

There are definitely instances where HOAs can be beneficial to neighborhoods, but in cases like this, they are not only overstepping, they are exclusionary and discriminatory.

Hopefully, the resident who posted the notice on Reddit is one of many residents who will dispute this ridiculous edict. Imagine being monitored at your own home simply because you want to host a Halloween party for kids? It's absurd. With all of the other problems that exist, the last thing that should be a concern is something as frivolous as kids trick-or-treating.

