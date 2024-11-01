Ring Camera Catches Kids Taking Candy Out Of Their Halloween Bags To Refill An Empty Bowl On A Porch

Halloween is traditionally a night for kids to have fun. They dress up in costumes, eat as much candy as possible, and maybe watch a spooky movie or two — it’s an all-around good time.

Instead of giving in to the gluttonous nature of the holiday, though, one group of trick-or-treating children showed some unexpected selflessness and it was all caught on camera by a Ring doorbell.

The Ring camera caught a group of kids refilling an empty candy bowl with candy from their own bags

Nick Pittman, better known as Nor’Easter Nick on social media and to fans, is a meteorologist and the founder of NorCast Media Group. Pittman is a beloved figure in the New Jersey area.

Today, just hours after Halloween 2024 officially ended, Pittman shared a video with his 159,000 Facebook followers that originally came from Nick Bachen.

In the video, filmed by a Ring doorbell camera, a group of four kids approached a house while out trick-or-treating. The residents had placed a bowl of candy on the porch steps for kids to grab from, but by the time this group of children visited the house, there was next to nothing left.

One of them exclaimed, “Oh! There’s one piece left,” and the four of them debated splitting the singular piece of candy left in the bowl.

Then, another one of them asked, “Should we give them some candy?”

“Yeah, there’s not that many trick-or-treaters left,” the first one responded.

Two kids in the group then took candy out of their own bags of Halloween loot and placed them in the near-empty bowl.

“I can not love this enough. Bravo!” Pittman wrote in the caption. “We’ve seen kids steal candy off porches many times … this group of young ladies actually put candy in the bowl for other kids to have. Amazing!”

Kids are usually the ones taking the candy, not giving it.

Halloween is a day for kids to receive candy, and they certainly do enjoy it. According to information gathered in 2020 by Coupon Follow, children eat approximately three cups of sugar and 7,000 calories on the holiday each year.

According to History.com, the tradition of trick-or-treating is several centuries old. It is based on the ancient Celtic belief that the dead returned to earth on October 31, which they called Samhain. Some Celts dressed up to ward off the spirits.

“In later centuries,” they said, “people began dressing as ghosts, demons, and other malevolent creatures, performing antics in exchange for food and drink. This custom, known as mumming, dates back to the Middle Ages and is thought to be an antecedent of trick-or-treating.”

The tradition of dressing up and being given things in return, be it actual food or just candy, is an old one. And, the focus is always on those who receive, not those who give. In modern days, adults who hand out candy as trick-or-treaters go door-to-door are an afterthought on the holiday compared to the kids who get all dressed up.

Not only are kids not accustomed to receiving candy, but they have also been known to steal some on occasion. As Pittman noted, some take a bowl of candy left on a porch as an invitation to grab as much as possible, if not the whole bowl.

What these kids did was truly extraordinary.

It may not seem like a lot to put some candy in a bowl, especially when you have so much. However getting as much candy as possible is the goal of almost every kid on Halloween, so the choice these kids made was an unexpectedly selfless one.

It showed a care for others that many have not yet developed at such a young age — or ever.

These kids and their parents should be proud.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.