HOA Asks Neighbors To Protest At The State Capitol Against Laws That Would Give Homeowners More Rights

And you thought your HOA was delusional. Being completely out of touch with reality is kind of a prerequisite for any successful HOA. You have to be in order to think it's okay to foreclose on someone else's house because they painted it a color you don't like, for example. However, one HOA has reached critical levels of not being able to read the room, and it has people online howling with laughter.

The HOA is asking homeowners to protest laws giving them more rights over their own homes.

There is a reason that HOAs as we have them in America only exist here in America. It's because they're insane. Other countries have similar organizations for coordinating resources for repairs to common areas, for example, but that's about as far as they go. The mini-dictatorships we have here? Those ironically only fly on these freedom-obsessed shores.

And that's pretty weird, given the statistics on HOAs. Despite the fact they're now so ubiquitous that in some parts of the country they're basically inescapable, studies have found that a majority of homeowners hate their HOA with the fire of a thousand suns.

This is surely why, when a Redditor posted a truly absurd request from their HOA asking for help fighting proposed anti-HOA legislation, it was met with guffaws, eyerolls, and more than a few profanity-laden versions of "LOL you have simply GOT to be kidding."

The HOA has asked homeowners to march on the state capitol in 'I Love My HOA' t-shirts against the legislation.

Yes, you read that right. The Redditor shared an email from their HOA saying their homeowners' "voice and attendance is needed!" at a planned march on the state capitol to oppose two legislative bills that would rein in HOAs' absurd levels of unchecked power over what people do in their own homes.

The bills include granting homeowners "the ability to dissolve the HOA, require more transparency with finances and meetings, and protect residents from retaliation," and suffice it to say, the HOA is NOT having it.

"We need as many team members and supporters as possible to help show our legislators these proposed bills do NOT represent the vast majority of the people it will impact," the email reads.

Or, as the homeowner explained it, "the HOA is throwing a fit and claiming the majority of people stand for the HOA and should fight for their unchecked power." Which is delusional on its face — but not as delusional as asking everyone to don an "I love my HOA" t-shirt to the protest!

The HOA is so delusional that they announced they will be inviting the media to attend the protest and film the "lineup of speakers [who] will share their messages from the Capitol steps," which is hilarious. This is a scene out of a Christopher Guest movie. Does anyone have his agent's contact information? Someone needs to pitch this to him!

Several states across the country are proposing similar legislation to curb the unchecked power of HOAs.

"'I Love My HOA' shirts? I’d rather roll around in broken glass," one Redditor wrote in response to the email. Another joked that there would probably be a "special assessment for signs and shirts and mileage/parking and meal reimbursement for HOA board and management company employees" to attend the protest, which isn't even that far-fetched of a joke!

The people who work for them seem to think differently, but as previously stated, most homeowners do NOT like living under an HOA, which is likely why there is proposed legislation all over the country.

The states of Minnesota, Idaho, Georgia, and Colorado all currently have bills in process to clamp down on HOAs. And in a testament to just how hated these organizations are, the Minnesota bill is a bipartisan measure. Republicans and Democrats don't agree on basically anything in this country, but in Minnesota, at least, they agree that HOAs are bonkers.

That bill clamps down not just on the power HOAs have but the all-too-common practice of using HOAs essentially as a grift—the Minnesota bill was sparked by a case in which an HOA charged homeowners more than $18,000 for an unnecessary roof repair the HOA's management company then hired its subsidiary to perform. The word you're looking for is "grift."

And even the state of Florida — basically the national epicenter for both HOAs and the right-wing politics that tends to enable them — passed a law last year reining them in. When even a governor like Ron DeSantis opposes your unchecked power? Well, that kind of says it all. Hope this Redditor's HOA kept the receipt for those "I Love My HOA" t-shirts.

