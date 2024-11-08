Singaporean Asks Why HOAs Are So ‘Popular’ In A Country Like America That Values ‘Individuality & Freedom’

You don't have to look hard to find a plethora of Home Owner Association (HOA) horror stories, criticisms, and complaints, from tales of ridiculously high and unnecessary fines to rules that totally overstep the boundaries of what is appropriate to demand.

Yet, HOAs seem to be taking over America, so much so, that one Singaporean Redditor questioned why they are so popular in a country whose values seemingly oppose everything HOAs stand for.

The Redditor asked why HOAs are so 'popular' in a country like America that values 'individuality and freedom.'

"Serious question from [a] foreigner," the man began his Reddit post. "Why are HOAs so popular in America when Americans are known to treasure individuality and freedom?"

"The power people hand over to their HOAs seems to be very much in contradiction with American social and political discourse," he continued, adding that in browsing the anti-HOA subreddit, he found that HOAs "act like a pseudo-government."

The man explained that in other countries, there are concepts similar to HOAs; however, they wield far less power. Rather than acting as a sheriff of sorts and policing homeowners, they mostly contribute to maintenance and real estate value.

"Some of the practices I’ve seen [in America] seem pretty crazy," he pointed out. "Talk about the politicking, DNA testing dog poop, policing front yard plants, lawn signs rules, fine for failing to water [the] lawn, etc."

Despite the valid complaints, HOAs do offer some benefits.

According to Rocket Mortgage, the top perks include landscaping, sidewalk maintenance, Wi-Fi, community amenities, recreation areas, pest control, and security. Some HOAs even offer fitness centers, children's play areas, game rooms, and swimming pools

"I bought a townhouse in one because I like the amenities that my fees pay for. I enjoy having all of my landscaping and snow removal taken care of. We just got a new roof and walkways," one Reddit user commented. "I'm a single mom who doesn't want to worry about that stuff."

In some parts of the country, it's almost impossible to find a home that isn't part of an HOA.

A 2023 survey conducted by Rocket Mortgage found that nearly 60% of new single-family homes and 80% of houses in subdivisions are part of an HOA.

In states like Florida and Colorado, especially, it can be difficult to find a home that is not part of one such community.

Of those who live in these communities, many are not fans — they simply didn't have another option. More than half, 57%, of homeowners with an HOA dislike the arrangement, and more than 3 in 10 say they feel their HOA has too much power.

HOAs have a history of excluding minorities from their communities.

As Business Insider notes, neighborhoods with HOAs have more white and Asian residents and fewer Black residents than non-HOA neighborhoods. Black residents continue to face discrimination in these communities.

The publication pointed out that these associations were first created by white Americans in the 1950s and came into prominence during the 1960s.

They gained popularity for being able to preserve privilege by discriminating and harassing people of color as well as having "racially restrictive" language in their documentation. While Black homeowners might have been able to secure a spot in an HOA neighborhood, they still faced petty violation fees and harassment from their neighbors.

Despite constant — valid — criticism, American HOAs don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Still, it's clear that many homeowners don't actually like the associations, as the original Reddit poster suggested. As one would expect, many are sick and tired of paying dues to have their every move scrutinized and discriminated against.

