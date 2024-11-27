The Day Of The Week You Choose In This 'Subconscious Mind' Personality Test Reveals A Lot About Who You Are

Want to get a peek into your subconscious mind? Answer this one question, and you'll learn more about yourself by taking this day of the week personality test.

Content creator Felecia For The Win claims that if you ask almost anyone what day of the week they are, they will know instantly. The day you pick reveals the personality traits you may possess.

The day of the week you choose in this subconscious mind test says a lot about your personality.

Felecia said that for some reason if you ask a person what day of the week they are, they'll know right away. People who identify as the same day will have similar habits and traits.

This happens because of a neurological condition called synesthesia. According to Psychology Today, synesthesia occurs when the activation of one sense involuntarily triggers an association with another.

For example, associating a sound, such as a bird cawing, with a certain color.

Felecia calls this association between the self and a particular day of the week the "weekday theory." However, it's important to note that there's no scientific evidence behind this since it's based on her own interpretations.

Here's what the day of the week you chose says about your personality:

If you chose Monday:

Yes, there are Monday people out there! Monday people are hardworking and resilient personality types — we see you, go-getters! Just be careful; Mondays can sometimes be workaholics.

If you chose Tuesday:

Described as energetic, the Tuesday personality types are driven and productive. They set goals and work every single day to achieve them, but sometimes, they struggle with a fear of failure.

If you chose Wednesday:

It should be no surprise that the personalities our mid-week mavens are balanced and adaptable. These are the folks that keep the peace and are well-liked by all. Which can be difficult because Wednesday people do not like attention.

If you chose Thursday:

There's a reason restaurants boast Thirsty Thursdays! People who associate with this day of the week are social butterflies. Their personalities are optimistic and happy and they love to think about the possibilities that come from future endeavors. They do not deal well with pessimists.

If you chose Friday:

Friday people are chill. They are social, relaxed, and joyful people. Felecia described their personalities as people who "actually have fun at their jobs."

If you chose Saturday:

These folks are the free-spirits of the bunch. If you identify with Saturday, you probably have an adventurous personality and love to travel. Boredom is a Saturday person's kryptonite.

If you chose Sunday:

Sunday is a day of rest, so it stands to reason that people who associate themselves with Sunday are peaceful, reflective, and restorative. Sundays are calm and they do not play well with anxious individuals.

Many people found specific attributions of each day of the week related to their own personality traits.

Under a Reddit post inquiring about what day you would be, one person said they were born on a Thursday and felt like one, too. They reasoned that this day is kind of relaxed and fun but also productive.

It seems that many people have their own interpretations of what the purpose of each day is and identify with the one that aligns with their own preferences.

"I like to be stress-free and full of anticipation," another comment read. "To me, Tuesday is the day that feels that way."

Although not everyone might agree with this Tuesday sentiment.

Tuesday has the least amount of personality compared to the other days of the week.

Hated Mondays and beloved Fridays: Each day has some benefits and drawbacks associated with it.

People dread Mondays because it marks the beginning of yet another week, and they love Fridays because it's the kickoff to the weekend!

Psychology Today noted that Tuesday, on the other hand, has no qualities that fill people up with love or hate.

Every other day of the week seems to have "richer associations" that make it less forgettable, but Tuesday seems to have no distinctive features. The article references the popular show Seinfeld, in which it is said that "Tuesday has no feeling."

The day even feels longer, as brought to attention by New York Magazine. The lounging and relaxing of Sunday, followed by the overwhelming work brought by Monday, makes it feel like Tuesday should be a whole lot later in the week than it actually is.

At the end of the day (pun intended), Felecia's "weekday theory" brings up some interesting conversations regarding synesthesia worth looking into.

