Highly Intelligent People Usually Do 10 Things Each Day To Keep Their Edge As They Get Older

Have you ever done one of those online IQ tests or intelligence tests? If you’ve ever retaken the same test, you may have noticed it’s pretty easy to score higher once you’ve played the game a few times.

Intelligence isn’t a number we’re handed in an envelope at birth. There are various kinds of intelligence and some malleability to it. Highly intelligent people understand the game and, in turn, form good intelligence-boosting habits to keep their edge as they age.

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As they age, highly intelligent people do a few things to keep their edge:

1. They sleep more than 7 hours per night

Enough studies have been done to drill the point home that if you don’t get your Zzzs in each night, you compromise your intelligence. Do what you can to get those 7–9 hours daily. Head to pillow is time well spent when your mood, creativity, and mental acuity multiply in your waking hours.

2. High-IQ people spend at least ten minutes learning something new

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Your brain won’t develop new pathways if you continually do the same old things and never stretch or learn. Find something you’re curious to know and make that commitment. It could be extracurricular, like learning the guitar, Thai cooking, or another language, or you could deepen your knowledge in your chosen field.

3. Highly intelligent people occasionally fast

I’m not going to refer to the ongoing studies done on the benefits of fasting. You only need to stop eating for a few hours to know what this does to your mental clarity and intelligence: Your energy will spike, and your thinking will clear. Consult a doctor before trying this if you’re unsure, and take small steps. You might surprise yourself with the power of intermittent fasting.

4. They meditate

I get it. Enough gurus are harping on about why you need to meditate. But it becomes a lot easier to commit to this every day when you realize what it does for your brain, sense of peace, and general performance. A mind that is less reactive to stimuli, and therefore more resilient, is intelligent.

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5. They focus on a single task

While everyone’s running around like a chimpanzee on crack, trying to compensate for being "snowed under" and doing several things at once, you’re unique. You’re focused on one thing at a time, with full engagement. You become less efficient when you multitask.

6. People like this prioritize reading actual books

The stereotypes are true: clever people are readers — and they often live longer, too. You’ll not only gain more knowledge & intelligence, but you'll also gain new creative connections, boost your understanding of the world, and train yourself to concentrate. This is a huge advantage in a short-attention-span society addicted to scrolling cringe vids on TikTok.

7. They exercise regularly

I know, I know, another one you’ve heard before. But I can’t be writing a list on intelligence without bringing in regular exercise. Lifting weights, cardio, and walking have proven positive effects, not only on mood but also on real cognitive ability. Unlike what many think, you won’t become a meathead dummy in the gym. You will live longer, feel better, and bump your IQ.

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8. They remove distractions when they work

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If you’re lucky enough to have your own dedicated working space, make it a joy to be there. Improve the lighting, add some plants, and get freaky with the Feng Shui. Once you’ve done this, pay close attention to everything that can get in to distract you, whether it’s email pings or pestering pets, and be ruthless. This is how you refine your focus and become a highly intelligent brainiac.

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9. High-IQ people play brain-sharpening games

Puzzles are back in vogue. There are all kinds of nifty games out there, whether it’s crosswords or brain-teasers, that will train your brain to be sharper and more versatile. Who said working out your brain needed to be dull?

10. They get their face in the sun sometimes

We’ve been told for too long that the sun is something to run from, and it’s turning us all into pasty zombies. Well, unfortunately, if you stay out of the sun forever, it might be good for your dermatologist, but you'll be less intelligent: Get that vitamin D from those glorious rays, and supplement it if you don’t get much. Vitamin D and simply being outdoors and in touch with nature are an intelligence hack. See you on the other side, Einstein.

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Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.