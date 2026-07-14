3 Old-Fashioned Chores Boomers Did Before They Were Teens That Today's Kids Don't Even Grasp

Last updated on Jul 14, 2026

Boomer kids did chores. hipokrat | Canva
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If you ask a Boomer about their childhood, be ready to hear about the golden age of unpaid labor. You'll hear about how they were able to run loads of laundry (separating them correctly, too), budget their allowance, and keep their schedules straight without relying on their parents. 

It's easy to roll our eyes at their archaic upbringing, but they were definitely on to something. Unlike today's kids, Boomers were taught the skills necessary to be a functioning adult, and they were taught early. 

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Here are old-fashioned chores Boomers did that most kids aren't even asked to do:

1. Managing household chores

Boomers helped pick up their toys and other belongings and put them away with guidance. They also helped with small chores around the house, like emptying wastebaskets, sorting the laundry, and matching up socks.

When you start teaching children to help around the house at a young age, they learn how to be responsible for their living space. They also learn that when everyone living in the home helps with maintaining the home, it's just part of life. Doing chores and helping around the house is not a punishment; it's part of a child's personal responsibility and contributes to a well-run, clean home. 

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RELATED: Kids Who Are Taught These 3 Skills By Their Parents Usually Become Responsible Adults Who Can Handle Real Life

2. Managing their time

vintage young student practicing time management Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

As Baby Boomers got a bit older and entered school, they learned how to be responsible for their coursework and activities. They learned how to plan the best use of their time to get their schoolwork done. 

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They took responsibility for getting to and from their scheduled activities (and knowing when they were and what they needed from them) and enabled them to plan time with friends. They were adept at setting up their own social life, and didn't rely on Mom or Dad to do it for them.  

RELATED: 10 Old-Fashioned Chores 60s & 70s Kids Did That Are Basically Obsolete With Younger Generations

3. Managing money

When Boomers received money as a gift for birthdays and holidays (thanks, Grandma!), they were taught how to save by putting a portion into a savings account. 

They learned how to be responsible with money by saving up for the special something they wanted, or they created a special savings jar where they put the money they earned by doing extra jobs around the house for their parents or neighbors. 

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Boomers also learned to resist immediately buying everything they wanted for themselves, and instead chose to save their money from chores or early entrepreneurial jobs like mowing the lawn or babysitting, and saved up for something big, like a stereo system or a Schwinn bike — their first foray into investing!

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A 2022 study from Brigham Young University found that children who learn money management skills like budgeting and saving at home are much more likely to carry those habits into adulthood, and Boomers are proof of this. Teaching kids financial literacy early on has even been linked to lower debt levels and better credit scores as they grow up.

RELATED: 11 Everyday Things Baby Boomer Kids Were Expected To Handle On Their Own

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Diane N. Quintana is a Certified Professional Organizer®, Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization®, Master Trainer, and owner of DNQ Solutions, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia. 

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