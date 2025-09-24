The High Stakes Of Campus Sports Betting: Why A Growing Culture Of Gambling Is Putting College Students At Serious Risk

Scroll through social media, tune into a game on TV, or walk across a college campus, chances are, sports betting is happening or being advertised right in front of you. Young people are getting the message that placing a bet is simply part of the fun.

But on campus, this has grown into more than a pastime. It has become a cultural norm. And the numbers tell the story. How common is it, really?

According to a 2023 NCAA survey, nearly 60 percent of 18- to 22-year-olds have placed a sports bet. Among students living on campus, participation jumps to about two-thirds.

Male athletes in particular show even higher rates. Sports betting is woven into everyday college life.

Why are college students especially vulnerable to campus sports betting?

Betting apps are fast, easy, and engineered to keep users engaged. A few taps can trigger a dopamine rush that encourages repeat play.

Researchers even call this “fast-food gambling” — quick, addictive, and hard to resist. Add in nonstop marketing campaigns (often targeting young men), the pressure of campus betting pools, and the normalization of gambling among peers, and it is clear why college students are uniquely at risk.

Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock

The mental health fallout

The consequences go far beyond lost money. Gambling problems are linked with higher rates of anxiety, depression, and financial strain. They also carry some of the highest levels of suicidal thinking among behavioral addictions

Universities are seeing the effects firsthand. After the launch of online betting platforms, help-seeking related to gambling surged by more than 60 percent. What starts as a form of entertainment can rapidly escalate into a crisis.

What’s being done to combat campus sports betting problems

There is growing recognition of the problem at both the campus and national levels. Colleges are beginning to include gambling risk questions in student health surveys, which helps identify at-risk students earlier.

The NCAA has launched a public service campaign and is pushing for a ban on prop bets involving college athletes, since these bets often fuel harassment and raise integrity concerns.

Even professional leagues are taking action. The NFL, for example, has invested in research to guide prevention programs across universities. These are important steps forward, but they are only the beginning.

What families can do if their loved one has a sports betting problem

Parents and caregivers play a critical role. Start conversations early, and frame them the same way you would any discussion about risky behaviors, openly, calmly, and without judgment.

Be attentive to signs such as secrecy around money, slipping academic performance, or unexplained stress. If you notice concerning patterns, approach them with care and connect your student to support.

And perhaps most importantly, remind them that seeking help is not a weakness, but a courageous step toward well-being.

Sports betting has become an everyday reality for young adults. The risks are higher than many realize, particularly for men, student athletes, and those immersed in betting communities.

The mental health impact is real, and the stakes are high. By raising awareness, encouraging open dialogue, and ensuring early screening and support, families and schools can work together to protect students before a pastime turns into a problem.

Support groups, such as Gamblers Anonymous, use peer support to help others stop gambling. Some research has shown that physical activity can help those with a gambling disorder. Many states have gambling helplines and other assistance. A National Helpline is available at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Dr. Sheryl Ziegler is a nationally renowned clinical psychologist, play therapist, and family therapist in private practice. She is also a regular NBC 9News mental health & parenting expert, CNBC Make It contributor, and Today.com parenting contributor.