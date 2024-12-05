Restaurant Thanks Its 'Incredible' Staff For Getting Them Through Hard Times — Then Cuts Their Pay

For a while there, it really seemed like 2020 was going to change work-life forever — and for a while, it really did change everything once we got back to work again.

But my, how quickly the working world has reverted back to the same old hellscape it was before the brief shining moment of employers having the hare-brained idea to actually pay fairly for 15 minutes.

One restaurant worker online posted a perfect example of this absurdity, and it's, of course, gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

A pizzeria posted a notice thanking its 'incredible' staff — then drastically cut their pay.

The notice came from a restaurant called Hideaway Pizza, a small chain in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. (The chain does NOT include, however, The Original Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater, Oklahoma.)

The chain does not appear to have been exempt from the huge problems caused for the restaurant industry during the pandemic — problems inflation has only magnified.

The notice expressed gratitude to the staff for getting Hideaway Pizza through the worst of the pandemic.

Restaurants struggled mightily in 2020 and 2021 — estimates range from 70,000 to more than 100,000 restaurants went under in just a year, from mom-and-pop places to establishments run by the most famous chefs in the world, like Thomas Keller.

Then, when the worst had passed, restaurants couldn't find staff to save their lives, a problem that still lingers to this day to some degree.

Hideaway's way of combating this seemed to be the most reasonable: paying their staff more.

"Back in the fall of 2021, during the height of the COVID crisis," the Hideaway notice, dated November 2024, read, "we realized just how essential it was to support and reward our incredible Servers and Bartenders, who stood by us through such challenging and uncertain times."

It went on to explain how the restaurant addressed these difficult times — by introducing a "commission pay" structure for servers and bartenders to give them extra incentive to stay at their jobs as "a small way to show our appreciation for your hard work and commitment." Until now, that is.

The restaurant then announced it would be discontinuing the extra pay the staff have come to rely on beginning in January.

"For the past four years, it's been our privilege to continue offering this benefit," the writer of the notice went on to gush. "We're truly grateful for each and every one of you who has been here, pouring drinks, serving up those pies, and bringing warmth to our Guests. You've been nothing short of amazing."

The notice then took an abrupt about-face. "After careful consideration, however, we've made the tough decision to discontinue the Server/Bartender Commission pay starting January 6, 2025."

you were so essential to us, here, have a pay cut pic.twitter.com/1pQSm0EYFV — Plastic Souls (@OurPlasticSouls) December 3, 2024

So to get this straight, Hideaway's servers and bartenders — who, according to the Redditor and Hideaway employee who originally posted the notice, "already get paid dog [expletive]" — stood by Hideaway through the darkest days the restaurant industry has ever seen in our lifetimes, and now you want them all to agree to a substantial pay cut?

"Thank you for all you do to make Hideaway Pizza a special place," the management went on to patronize. "We're truly fortunate to have such an incredible team, and we're excited to continue this journey with you." Weird way of showing it.

Employees and people on social media were outraged by the notice.

Understandably, the Hideaway staff did not feel the appreciation: In pen, an employee wrote on the bottom of the notice, "?? TAKE AWAY PAY = THANK YOU"

Or, as one X user put it, "you were so essential to us, here, have a pay cut." The Redditor employee also couldn't help but notice the effective date of January 6, 2025, the day the 2024 presidential election will be certified (and, of course, the four-year anniversary of the 2021 coup attempt). "This is pretty messed up and feels high-key politically charged given the date."

They weren't the only ones to draw that connection. "More to come, get ready," another Redditor wrote. "Businesses will feel more emboldened after this past election."

The incoming administration has made gutting worker protections a cornerstone of its platform, after all.

January 6 is also the first Monday of the year, however, so it's possible the date has no more significance than that. Whatever the case, the Redditor followed up to report that after their post went viral, Hideaway had taken down the notice. "They also had cake today. Small win??" they added.

Here's hoping it's enough to keep their entire staff from quitting en masse after being "thanked" with a pay cut in what has to be the most ludicrous example of unfettered greed and profoundly incompetent management in restaurant history.

