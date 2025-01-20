Health And Wellness Executive Brags About Skipping Sleep For Work So He Can 'Make Every Second Count'

A man who claims to be “conquering the health and wellness world” appeared to neglect a very crucial part of one’s overall health and wellness: sleep. According to the man, who preaches about the importance of well-being, he doesn't have the time to get enough sleep and instead focuses on “making every second count.”

The health and wellness executive bragged about skipping sleep so he could spend more time working.

Leon Neill, the Global Commercial Director of The Hut Group, a British e-commerce company that sells a variety of wellness products including sports nutrition and vitamins, dietary supplements, and weight management products, recently shared a controversial LinkedIn post. He bragged about how his hectic schedule prevents him from getting an adequate amount of sleep.

“Those that know me, know I only sleep 3 hours a day when I travel on business," he revealed. "I know it’s bad, but I’ve been doing it for so long."

mavo | Shutterstock

Neill described his itinerary while in China on business, admitting he "went to bed very late after being awake for two straight days." Each day he had an early morning wakeup call, nonstop meetings, and meals with clients.

He then shared a message for those who do not work as much as he does. “You sleep if you want to," he wrote. "I’m too busy being in the biggest rooms, and conquering the health and wellness world.”

While Neill’s work ethic is impressive, people were shocked that he didn’t seem to realize the importance of sleep.

“Proudly posting about ‘conquering the health and wellness world’ while completely ignoring their own health and wellness,” one social media user noted.

“Not down with the little sleep," another user wrote. "Guys on a fast-track ticket to an early grave. Your cells don't care what deal you're making, they need you to rest and repair."

New Africa | Shutterstock

When it comes to health and wellness, many people focus on their eating and exercise habits while completely overlooking their sleep habits. However, research has shown that sleep deprivation can be just as harmful as smoking cigarettes.

According to the CDC, the average healthy adult should aim to get between 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night.

While you are asleep, your body works to support healthy brain function and maintain your overall physical health. An adequate amount of rest every night allows your body to maintain a healthy weight, improves your heart health and metabolism, and strengthens your immune system. Proper sleep also keeps your mental health in check, improving your mood, attention span, and memory.

Despite what Neill seems to believe, a lack of sleep actually hurts your job performance in the long run. The Sleep Foundation noted that those who do not get enough sleep struggle to maintain focus and are more likely to make errors while on the job.

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

"Without enough sleep, processes throughout the body work suboptimally," they explained. "Neurons in the brain become overworked, impairing thinking, slowing physical reactions, and leaving people feeling emotionally drained. These short-term side effects of sleep deprivation can wreak havoc on a day’s work."

So, not getting enough sleep is certainly not something to brag about or encourage others to do. No job in the world is worth sacrificing the rest that you need to stay healthy and productive.

