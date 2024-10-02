I Have Mixed Feelings About My Nose Job — 'It's Racial, It's Gendered, It's Complicated'

I had plastic surgery when I was 21. Having turned 40 this summer, this means I’ve had my “new” nose for nearly half my life thus far. I’ve had this nose longer than I ever had the old one, given that noses only reach their adult size and shape in adolescence.

Yet even two decades and thousands of dollars later… I still feel conflicted about my nose job.

My surgeon isn’t the issue. He was great. Yes, I still have a few nose-related insecurities, even post-op, but when you consider that even celebrities — famous for their beauty — cycle through multiple noses themselves, I guess it’s not so unusual to harbor dissatisfactions after a rhinoplasty, no matter how nice the result.

The more I reflect on my post-op nose, though, the more I realize that the details I still dislike about it reflect the very same Eurocentric beauty biases that made me feel inadequate enough to go under the knife years ago in the first place. Those biases are also why I feel conflicted about ever having had this surgery at all. Here’s my story.

Photo from Author

I was six or so the first time I remember disliking my nose.

One afternoon at school, I simply noticed I could see my nasal bridge while staring straight ahead. I hadn’t yet been goose-stepped into the “beauty box” by that age, so I didn’t think my nose was “ugly” yet. I was just annoyed that the very centerpiece of my face was so prominent that I could see it constantly.

The more I grew, my nose did too, and my teenage self began to fear that this made me look hopelessly “masculine;” it was becoming all the things that (white) women’s noses are expected not to be: Large. Broad. Convex. Tilting downward when I smiled. Big noses were all over my family tree, but this knowledge gave me no consolation.

Now, I could simplify everything about my roots and just say, “I’m white,” — but that wouldn’t be enough of the truth. Race and ethnicity are hugely relevant to this story. For now, let’s just say I’m “ambiguously” white enough that I’ve gotten the “But where are your parents from?” question since my school days.

Alas, puberty brought more than just a big nose: it also brought facial hair and the revelation that I had a breast deformity. There I was, on the cusp of womanhood, watching the chasm expand between how society says women “should” look and how I looked.

This became a source of such deep angst that I spent the first seven years of my romantic history settling for abusive men. I felt like a physical disappointment, a “lesser” female specimen, so I just accepted their disrespect.

We don’t tend to assume cis people can have gender-dysphoric feelings, but if feeling so pained about not “measuring up” to your gender physically that you doubt your very value (and make self-damaging choices as a result) doesn’t qualify, then I don’t know how else to explain it.

When I was coming of age at the turn of the millennium, we didn’t have much race- or gender-critical awareness about beauty standards. So, I just succumbed to those standards instead.

Advertisement Photo from Author

This is why having plastic surgery at age 21 — to “fix” my breast deformity and reshape my nose — was life-changing. Finally, feeling more “feminine,” “whole,” and therefore “valid” as a woman, I found the self-esteem boost I needed to break my cycle of settling for abusive men. This fact might very well have saved my life. I cannot regret this. Yet, while my gratitude for my post-op breasts is straightforward (no more deformity, yay!), my feelings about my nose are more nuanced. Sure, I was thrilled that it no longer sat permanently within my line of sight and that my eyes, lips, and cheekbones — the most common features for women to highlight with makeup — seemed to “pop” now that my nose was smaller. I still love all of this, all these years later. But I’m sad that I thought my face needed to be changed at all. Advertisement For one… I define beauty much more expansively now, at 40, than I did in my formative years. This is partly just the impact of maturity and experience. It’s also, in part, a function of the fact that today’s world has more diverse media representation than the whitebread Y2k days in which I came of age. I don’t see big noses as ugly, and I regret having judged myself so harshly back then. Why did I judge myself so harshly, though? One exchange with my surgeon always comes to mind for its irony: in a pre-op consultation, I explained to him that I wanted a nose that reflected my ancestry and “fit” the rest of my face — not the elven type that was standard for nose jobs at the time. He pointed to his nose and grinned, reassuring me that, as a Jewish man, he fully respected the value of ethnic rhinoplasty and wouldn’t erase my roots. Why was this ironic? I was Jewish too — and I had no idea. I only learned it when a DNA test at age 30 revealed that the grandma I resemble, to an uncanny degree, had a fully Jewish father: a fact lost to us when she was adopted. Suddenly, a lifetime of people assuming, at a glance, that I was Jewish made all the sense in the world. It upset me to realize that my youthful insecurities about my nose might have owed to the deep-seated, ancient impacts of antisemitism. I like the fact that total strangers have read me as Jewish all along. I embrace this heritage. If I’d known about these roots, would I have been so inclined to reject my very face? The DNA test also revealed a substantial proportion of genetic markers typical to non-European populations, likely thanks to the Mediterranean half of my family. No wonder our noses defied Eurocentric “ideals.” Advertisement Consider also this: Of my eight biological great-grandparents, only one was of Northwest European descent (British, German, Swedish). The rest were Italian, Eastern European, and Ashkenazi. I was stunned when, years after my surgery, while studying migration in grad school, I learned that Italians and Eastern Europeans were so reviled that they inspired the first immigration quotas in the United States. Even into the 21st century, I’ve heard “jokes” denigrating both these latter groups — and I can list at least four different slurs I’ve heard for Italians. How much more might I have appreciated my nose as a beautiful ethnic inheritance if I’d had any awareness that the narrow “ideals” against which I felt so lacking…. never applied to me to begin with? If I had known that Western beauty standards were historically welded to “whiteness” — and whiteness was a standard against which most of my ancestors were held? Would I have rejected my nose so violently as to pay for it to be sliced open, fractured, and chiseled at — for “beauty’s” sake? I’m not convinced.

