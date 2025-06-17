This Is The Happiest Job In The World, According To Survey

We all have different ideas of what a good job looks like. Some like to work from the solitary comfort of their own home and avoid commuting, while some enjoy getting out of the house and working around others.

Because of varying preferences and interests, people can find happiness in any job. However, according to a recent survey, one industry in particular has happier workers than others.

A survey revealed that the construction industry has the happiest workers.

Bamboo HR, an HR software provider, surveyed over 57,000 employees at different companies in eight industries. The results were determined from several factors like wages, schedule flexibility, opportunities for growth, and company mission and values, and compiled into an Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) that measures levels of employee satisfaction. Also included in the data were 1.4 billion self-reported scores.

The eNPS is calculated by responses to two questions. One is a numeric rating of how likely employees are to recommend their place of work, and the second is to explain their reasoning. The construction industry had the highest eNPS, with a score of 49. The next highest was technology, with a score of 41.

The survey found that construction workers reported the highest levels of happiness and satisfaction. A reasonable work-life balance and a sense of purpose make workers feel fulfilled in this line of work. In fact, many white-collar workers wish they worked in blue-collar jobs.

Though construction is hard work, several things make the labor worthwhile to workers.

Wages for construction workers continue to rise year after year. The Associated General Contractors of America reported that "The average hourly wage for production and nonsupervisory employees in construction rose by 4.2 percent in 2024 to $36.44 in December."

Many construction workers feel a sense of security in their jobs. There is a high demand for construction work and an abundance of available positions for skilled workers. The 2025 Construction Hiring and Business Outlook Survey conducted in 2024 showed that, out of 1,100 responding contractors, 69% were expecting to hire workers in 2025.

Spending time outside and increased human interaction have benefits for both mental and physical health. Scott Shigeoka, an author and curiosity expert, told Reader's Digest that "The research shows that staying physically fit is associated with higher levels of happiness — especially when that exercise is done outside — which is one explanation for why construction crews are happy."

Workers often form a strong connection to each other and share a sense of loyalty and trust, especially when working together around dangerous equipment. Shigeoka also said that "From the treasure trove of research that exists on this topic, we know that the ultimate key to our happiness in our work and life is to forge deep and positive relationships with others."

The least happy industry in the survey was reported to be the healthcare sector.

This may not be a huge surprise, as healthcare workers are known to experience trauma, burnout, and dissatisfaction. Their unhappiness has continued to grow since the COVID-19 pandemic, when they were subjected to difficult working conditions and stressful environments.

Understaffing is a real problem for healthcare workers, and they feel that they don't receive the resources or support they need. The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses released a report in 2022 that said, "Only 24% of nurses said they have adequate staffing more than 75% of the time."

Leaders can increase happiness in any job, according to Talia Fox, CEO of KUSI Global and author. She explained, "The key to creating a successful, happy organization lies in conscious connection, which means being aware of the evolving needs of the workforce and having the ability to meet those needs." Listening to and observing employees will allow you to align with and meet their needs.

