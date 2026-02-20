Hairstylist Encourages 'Silent Appointments' For People Who Really Just Don't Want To Talk

Hairstylist Bailey Lavender made waves on social media after encouraging customers who don't feel like talking to ask for silent appointments at their salon.

Attending a hair salon appointment usually means enduring an hour or more of small talk and casual conversation with the stylist. For those who just don't have the bandwidth to talk that day or who struggle with anxiety, these conversations are sometimes difficult, uncomfortable, and harder to manage. To make the experience more enjoyable, some hairstylists are offering silent appointments to make client experiences easier and less anxiety-inducing.

Hairstylist Bailey Lavender is encouraging clients with anxiety to ask for a 'silent appointment.'

Bailey Lavender posted a video to TikTok in December 2021 about her silent hair appointments. In Lavender’s video, she pretended to be a client who had asked to have a silent appointment because of “stuff going on.” Lavender then posed as herself, a hairdresser, and said, “I would love you either way,” and that “it was okay.”

The video was as simple as that, but it made a huge impact on both customers and stylists alike. But Lavender's suggestion is not actually something new. In fact, in 2015, Christina Cauterucci, in an article for Slate, was singing the praises of salons in the U.K. that offered customers the option of a "quiet chair." Because, as she put it, “The only thing worse than struggling for conversation topics at an awkward cocktail party, some have suggested, is having to do it while staring at your own desperate, trembling face in a mirror."

Many customers applauded the silent appointment idea.

Her popular video received over 200,000 likes and drew many comments supporting the inclusive idea. Many wrote that they would “pay double to go to a salon where this was actually an option.”

Lavender’s video sparked conversation about anxiety in salons and how difficult it can be for many to continue a long and possibly awkward conversation. Lavender mentioned in a comment that with a good stylist, a silent appointment is something clients could ask for without judgment.

Stylist Erin Booher discussed the silent appointment idea and reassured viewers with anxiety, something she struggles with herself, or discomfort that she would not find it weird at all. In her video, she gave tips for those with anxiety on how to overcome the stresses of attending a hair appointment.

A lot of people wrote throughout Lavender's comment section that they prefer quieter appointments, and some confessed that, because of their anxiety, they do not book appointments at all. One user revealed, “This is the one and only reason I've never once gotten my hair done professionally.”

There were many positive comments on both Booher’s and Lavender’s posts, with supporters expressing their respect for hairstylists who have made their salons more inclusive for those with anxiety.

For many, anxiety can be debilitating and deter people from making appointments.

In areas such as dentists' offices and nail salons, not everyone has an easy experience attending, so making the space quieter upon request may help someone feel more comfortable making important, often necessary appointments.

The purpose of silent appointments is to eliminate unnecessary talking and reduce the pressure of societal obligations. It’s always nice to support those with mental health issues, especially when they just want to live their lives the same as others do.

Overall, many commented that they wanted to start going to Lavender’s hair salon; hopefully, she has gotten more clients and is running a successful salon where silent appointments aren't just available but also utilized.

