6 Subtle Things Women Do That Give Men The 'Ick'

Men from all ponds of the dating pool have shared story after story relating the ways women have given them the 'ick' in the past. Some of them you may not relate to, others you may. Hopefully, these selections we found will help you figure out what you can do or say differently next time ... or maybe just realize that you're perfectly happy being single, thank you very much.

Here are 5 subtle things women do that give men the ick:

1. She has a sense of entitlement

"What gives me the ick is entitlement and an attitude that men are ATMs. 'I had a rich daddy who spoiled me, and now I have a lifestyle that I've become accustomed to. You can't or won't pay for my time? I'll find someone who will.'"

2. She puts others down