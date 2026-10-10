Genuinely Unbothered People Usually Have 11 Habits That Keep Them From Being So Stressed

Most people would like to pretend they're not worried about the world, but it's hard not to feel overwhelmed by daily life. Between rising costs and personal stressors, how can people stay calm and avoid letting the minutia get the best of them? Well, it has a lot to do with their everyday habits.

No matter what they face, unbothered people prioritize their well-being above all else. That means they don't let something going wrong throw them off. Instead, they embrace change and use it to their advantage. And by keeping these habits, they're preventing stress from bringing them down.

People who are truly unbothered have these stress-free habits

1. They keep their feelings under control

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When people are unbothered, they show remarkable emotional resilience. They refuse to let their emotions spiral out of control in challenging situations. And even if they're overwhelmed from a disrespectful situation, they'll never stoop to an immature level to make a point.

They find ways to keep their emotions in check. According to well-being expert Tchiki Davis, people can control their emotions through breathing exercises or even playing simple games. Folks who do this prevent their feelings from getting the best of them.

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2. They set firm boundaries without compromising their values

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After a frustrating situation, it's easy to snap or attack the other person. But situations worsen when negative emotions escalate. Instead, for a calm person, they set clear boundaries and stand firm to help others stay cool.

By setting boundaries, people are protecting themselves from stress and boosting their overall wellness. So, for unbothered folks, they won't ever let someone trample on their boundaries or throw them off.

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3. They're guided by optimism

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Optimism is something unfazed people have, even in dark times. After experiencing failure, most people would rather give up than keep going/ But unbothered folks still find a light at the end of the tunnel.

Learning from errors improves learning. In fact, intentionally making and correcting mistakes improves memory and cognition. So, genuinely resilient people rise after experiencing a setback. They also draw on lessons from these experiences and use them for personal growth.

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4. They embrace uncertainty without fear

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Most people are uncomfortable with uncertainty. Not knowing something is terrifying, as anything can happen. But for an unbothered person, they stay stress-free by embracing that uncertainty with confidence.

As professor Keith M. Bellizzi explained, "Your brain is hard-wired to protect you, which can lead to reinforcing your opinions and beliefs, even when they’re misguided." So, wanting to protect themselves, people's brains will purposely resist change and deny information to avoid interrupting their belief system.

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5. They accept life as it is

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According to a 2022 study, perfectionists are more likely to feel stressed and socially anxious. Nothing is ever good enough for these people, so they drive themselves up a wall trying to change everything. But unbothered people accept every circumstance in their lives.

They understand that they can't control everything. As a result, they spend less time stressed about things outside their control and more time focused on things they can. This helps them accept their imperfections, making them more productive and relaxed.

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6. They're open-minded and non-judgmental

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Unbothered folks are willing to understand different perspectives and change their minds as they see fit. They wait until they've collected all the facts before coming to a decision, which helps them stay calmer.

But that isn't all that being open-minded is good for. In fact, open-minded people tend to be less swayed by manipulation and can predict how others will potentially behave.

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7. They're grounded and focused on the present

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Grounded in the present moment, people like this focus on living fully in the here and now. While it's not easy to have this mindset, unbothered people don't feel worried about things they can't control.

They learn to channel their uncertainty and find ways to stay grounded in reality. So, they don't often struggle to control their emotions. Instead, they stay in the present and forget about the past.

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8. They forgive and don't hold grudges

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Forgiveness comes easily to some people, especially those who don't hold grudges or dwell on past wrongs. It's not easy to choose forgiveness when others make it so hard to do so. After all, their entitled attitude can put anyone in a negative mindset.

But because they don't let these things bother them, some folks choose to take the high road. This is important, because forgiveness is good for us, mentally and physically. Simply finding ways to process that hurt is the first step in the right direction toward letting it go.

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9. They feel secure and celebrate others' successes

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With a strong sense of self, carefree people who aren't suffering from stress aren't ever threatened by others' successes. They don’t compare themselves and refuse to resort to petty antics to get their way. They would never downplay another person’s achievements and would be the first to shake their hand to say congratulations.

Most unbothered people are content within themselves, so they don't feel jealous when someone is winning big. They don't doubt themselves or fall into the comparison trap. They understand that everyone’s life path is different, and one person's win isn’t always another person's loss.

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10. The small, simple things make them happy

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Life is all about appreciating the little things and being grateful for what you have. For happy people who don't let stress weigh them down, they take a moment to enjoy those small parts of life. It might be a cup of coffee in the morning or the simple ability to use their feet.

Gratitude can improve our emotional and social well-being, and for people who understand this, they know how fortunate they are. They don't take anything for granted and make it a point to express it every day.

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11. They give themselves grace

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People who remain unfazed by life’s challenges consistently show grace to themselves. Even when they mess up or make a mistake, they don't take it to heart. Instead, they use it to grow, no matter how uncomfortable it may feel at the time.

They're kind to themselves on a daily basis. Their self-compassion allows them to move through any situation without doubting themselves. And because of this mindset, it makes it much easier to overcome everyday stressors.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.