People Who Are Disgustingly Confident & Hard To Break Usually Have 8 Very Specific Habits

In order to reach a level of untouchable confidence, you have to develop habits that stop toxic people from attempting to control your life and send the signal to people around you that you've got things figured out.

A completely no-nonsense, unwaveringly confident person who commands respect without fear is rare. But they conduct themselves in very specific ways that are both admirable and enviable. Their behavior fosters a healthy sense of self that makes them nearly unbreakable.

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People who are disgustingly confident to the point that it's admirable nurture these very specific habits:

1. They meet disrespect with silence

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When someone attacks our character, our first thought is to respond back with an equally degrading comment. That doesn't show strength, however. It shows insecurity.

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Truly confident people understand the value of taking the high road. When they feel like they're being disrespected, they don't fight fire with fire. They defuse the situation by not responding, so the person being disrespectful loses power. In an argument, the attacker may look for signs that you've been personally offended by their words as a cue to keep pushing your buttons.

Silence shouldn't be seen as a weakness. Inviting negative words into your mental space or putting them out into the open can waver your own confidence without you intending to do so. Sometimes, the best thing to say is nothing at all.

2. They never apologize for saying no

We've associated the word "no" with negativity, when in reality, it's a way of communicating boundaries. Instead of viewing the word as a weapon, confident people view it as a way of protecting themselves.

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When you're constantly prioritizing the needs of others, you're going to experience burnout. According to the American Psychological Association, consistently sacrificing self-care for others can contribute to elevated cortisol levels, impaired sleep, and a weaker immune system. There's only so much you can take on before you start feeling exhausted.

Confident people communicate their needs and boundaries clearly, without guilt. Instead of viewing it as a flat-out rejection, they see it as an opportunity to free up more headspace and clarity within their lives.

3. They maintain eye contact with people they are interacting with

Whether they're delivering awkward news or just talking to a friend, unbreakably confident people understand the importance of body language, especially eye contact.

Most people aren't able to consistently make eye contact throughout a conversation, and it's because they don't have the unwavering self-esteem to do so.

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Those who avoid eye contact regularly are typically very insecure. Doing so is a coping mechanism deployed to protect themselves from anxiety or to help process uncomfortable pieces of information. It may also be a way of maintaining sensory input so that the conversation doesn't become overstimulating.

Confident individuals don't feel the need to avoid direct contact because they feel like they have enough control over the conversation and are emotionally aware enough to know their own limits. Instead of shying away from uncomfortable conversations, they are emotionally intelligent and able to face it head-on.

4. They don't raise their voice when angry

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It's natural to get upset even for confident people, no matter how in control of their feelings they are. However, they keep an even keel and steady voice when frustrated, which can create a much more effective argument and better communication.

Often, people raise their voice when angry in order to let out emotions that have been bottled up. Increasing the decibel level can be a way to feel release when you don't have the right words to explain how you feel.

Confident people are certain enough about their values that they don't have to stress them verbally. They know how to argue for their case, and are often highly intelligent individuals. Using a regulated voice can create a dynamic that is built on respect, allowing both parties to get a word in.

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5. They don't care about other people's opinions

In a world where we're constantly seeking approval from others, confident people are marching to the beat of their own drum and only seeking internal validation.

We seek validation from others because it's a way of proving that we're good enough. This fills in the gaps that are formed when we lack self-confidence. Psychologist Dr. Kocchar explains that people will seek attention and approval when their emotional needs are not being met, have low self-esteem, or are diagnosed with a personality disorder. It can be an obsessive habit where no decision can go unnoticed or unsupported, for fear that they're doing something wrong.

But confident people don't need to hear excessive, shallow compliments from others to feel good about themselves. They embrace their imperfections wholeheartedly, and don't need that validation because they're confident enough to know their self-worth.

6. They'll walk away from rude people

When a conversation is taking a turn for the worse, these individuals don't entertain it anymore. They know that energy and time are limited, and that it shouldn't be wasted on those who don't deserve it.

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Since they're confident enough in their abilities to stay calm, they have no problem leaving a conversation when it's unproductive. You don't realize it, but you'll stay in arguments longer than you intended because you feel like you need to prove yourself and your point to the other person.

Confident people use phrases like, "We can talk when you're going to be more respectful," to both communicate their boundaries and end the conversation respectfully. Even if the person is delivering low blows.

7. They cut toxic people from their lives even if they are close family

The second they pick up on the negative habits of a friend or family member, particularly the behavior that impacts those around them, they cut that individual out of their life.

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Since they don't need constant external validation, confident people don't need a large circle. Instead, they prioritize people that will uplift and support them, remaining loyal and respectful. These friends typically are strong and confident too; they may not constantly see each other, but that support is never doubted.

8. They don't have trouble admitting they were wrong

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Anyone willing to admit that they messed up is much more confident than someone who passes the buck. Being confident is not being cocky. Those who are sure of themselves do not need to overcompensate with an inflated ego. They remain humble, acknowledging their mistakes and staying graceful.

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Although they do not apologize for being themselves, they will apologize for negative behavior they exhibit or when they mess up. Nobody is perfect, not even somebody who seems to have everything figured out. Admitting that you're wrong means you have higher intellectual humility, and that can lead to less bias and more self-assurance.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.