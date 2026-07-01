6 Tiny Behaviors That Reveal Someone Is Much More Confident Than They Look

Confidence is often linked to beauty standards. But the truth is, attractiveness really has nothing to do with true self-assuredness.

You don't have to be uploading selfies on social media to be confident in yourself. In fact, the more self-assured you feel, the less you'll feel the need to show it. The subtle signs are what make a truly confident person, and they don't need anyone's validation to confirm their worth.

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A truly confident person reveals their self-assuredness through these tiny behaviors:

1. They make eye contact while talking

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Eye contact while communicating with someone can turn a simple conversation into a deep one. When we're looking into each other's eyes, we feel more connected with the other person, and it makes the words flow.

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Psychologically, eye contact is typically made when the speaker trusts the other person. They're not afraid to let their guard down and reveal their emotions. After all, the eyes are the window to the soul.

When someone is confident, they aren't afraid to speak directly. Even in times of confrontation, they'll keep a steady gaze so that what they're communicating comes across clearly. Those who avoid eye contact typically shy away from intimacy and feel insecure about their thoughts.

2. They have the ability to forgive their own mistakes

Some of us can have trouble forgiving ourselves when we mess up. It's natural to feel disappointed when things don't go to plan. But a confident person will be able to dust themselves off and accept their error.

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Forgiving mistakes that we made untethers us from regret. Without the burden of regret on your back, it's easier to be confident in the future decisions you may make. A confident person won't beat themself up or sweat the small stuff. When they err, they take it as a lesson and move past the moment, rather than letting it replay in their mind.

3. They trust their own ideas

Having confidence means trusting your opinion. When you doubt what you bring to the table, it can manifest into bigger insecurities.

Sticking up for your thoughts or ideas means that you know your self-worth. Just because someone doesn't agree with what you say or a suggestion you make doesn't mean it isn't worthwhile. A difference of opinion is the first step toward collaboration rather than an indication of who's right or wrong.

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Whether it's at work or home, a confident individual will back themselves with certainty. They won't be persuaded easily by the disapproval of others. Some call it stubbornness, but it's really self-assurance.

4. They aren't worried about their interests being seen as weird

One of the most obvious signs of low self-esteem is a constant need for outside approval. When you finally let go of what your peers or society may think of you, you'll find greater happiness. That means embracing your interests without shame.

A confident person isn't afraid to show off what they like, even if it differs from the norm. A quote circulating in the last year perfectly encapsulates this mindset: "to be cringe is to be free."

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Regardless of what others think, continuing to like what you like, even if it's unpopular, means you've grown past the point of seeking validation. While it's important to be mindful of how you impact the people around you, confidence is defined by certainty. It's your life, and you know what's best for you.

5. They have good posture

Curling over your laptop in a coffee shop or crossing your arms over your chest sends a signal to others that you're not approachable, or that you're trying to hide away. So much of body confidence is linked to the way we present ourselves in public. When it looks like we're shying away, it's probably because we're uncomfortable with how we're perceived.

Having strong, good posture goes hand in hand with confidence. Harvard Business School professor Amy J.C. Cuddy explained that power-posing, or holding a strong pose, for at least two minutes before an event, can boost confidence and shift our mindsets.

For those who are comfortable in their bodies, good posture comes naturally. They're not afraid to take up space, but also don't need everyone's eyes on them.

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6. They try things outside of their comfort zone

Taking risks, like trying new things, shows confidence and gives us a boost when we are feeling a little insecure. When we take a shot in the dark, and it turns out well, it boosts our mood.

Simply put, staying inside our comfort zone is safe. But confident people aren't scared to let go of that safety net in pursuit of a reward. They're certain of the things they want, and they know that there might be small sacrifices along the way to earn them.

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Those who take healthy risks lack that avoidant behavior that holds so many of us back. In a lot of ways, confidence is a habit. When we practice it enough, we begin to feel comfortable in knowing that we have the tools to tackle bigger, scarier projects.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her work focuses on lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationship topics.