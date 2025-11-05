The Art Of Feeling Good: 7 Simple Habits Of People Who Feel Good Being Themselves

We talk about the pursuit of food feelings all the time. We often say to ourselves, "I just want to feel good, or I just want to feel better." Or maybe we say, "I just want to be happy." In each of these instances, we're asking for the same state of well-being.

Yet, what does this feel-good state really mean? Self-love is the primary ingredient to feeling good based on self-acceptance and self-care. If you want to feel good and be happy, you must first be willing to accept every part of yourself. Including the parts you don't like.

Seven habits of people who feel good about who they are:

1. They accept themselves as they are

Self-acceptance means that you're able to be on your own side regardless of where you find yourself emotionally, mentally, or even physically. So, if you are criticizing yourself, being negative about your progress, or second-guessing yourself, you're not on your own side. To get on your own side, begin to treat yourself the same way you would treat someone you love and respect.

2. They show love for themselves unconditionally

pathdoc via Shutterstock

Self-love means you maintain a loving perspective towards yourself at all times. For example, even if you don't like the way you're acting or you don't get the results you wanted, you still know deep down that you have value and are worthy of unconditional love.

3. They take care of their bodies and minds

Self-care is your ability to put self-love and self-acceptance into practice. It's not about doing something that is supposed to be healthy as much as it's caring for yourself in the most basic and intrinsic ways.

Taken together, these three key ingredients create an exceptional level of health, fulfillment, and ultimate success. They are mutually reinforcing qualities. So, .

You can take more steps to bring more self-acceptance, self-love, and self-care into your life and to nurture a "feel good" state of being.

4. They find the bright side of their 'shadow side', too

Every part of us has value, even if this value is not always immediately apparent. If we learn to listen to our less-than-desirable qualities, to our hurt or fear, we can start to learn how these qualities have been beneficial to us, even if we're ready to let them go as we move forward.

5. They practice loving others even when they disagree

Loving someone doesn't mean tolerating bad behavior or having no boundaries. Loving someone includes boundaries and even getting upset when someone has wronged you. So, you don't need to let go of love if someone’s behavior conflicts with your beliefs about what is right and what is wrong.

6. They love themselves like they love others

Jose Calsina via Shutterstock

There are people in your life, like your children or your partner, that you love despite their flaws. Pay attention to how and why you're able to do this. Then, apply those principles to yourself.

7. They do what feels really good

You might say, If I always did what feels good, I would be fat or get nothing done. Or you might say, If I always did what feels good, I'd over-indulge myself.

Yet, indulgence and feeling good are not always the same thing! Pay attention to how you feel when you figure out what really makes you feel good. And then, do more of it.

Dr. Kate Siner is a teacher, mentor, spiritual guide, and author who has appeared on NBC, ABC, Fox, and other major network affiliates to talk about spiritual and personal development. She’s spoken on WPRO, MX Talk of the Town, Consciousness Network, and TalkStream Radio.