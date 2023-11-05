What’s the deal with staying focused?

Here are some ideas I’ve picked up over decades of procrastination and spreading myself too thin.

Here are 14 habits that make you more focused than 98% of people:

1. Know the difference between being overloaded and overwhelmed.

When we’re overloaded, we need to do less. When we’re overwhelmed, we need to think less and do more.

2. Continually ask: ‘How can I do more with less?’

Then apply your answers to your life.

3. Be ruthlessly intolerant to multitasking.

Trying to do more than one thing at a time massively decreases your effectiveness at any one thing. Do one thing at a time.

4. Write your goals down every day.

The act of physically writing them, whether short-term ‘process’ goals like writing daily or longer-term goals, cements them in your awareness.

5. Rely less on stimulants for focus and more on your default natural focus.

Most of us are so jacked up on sugar, carbs, and coffee that we forget what effortless focus really is.

6. Prioritize enjoyment.

You can’t outwork someone who is enjoying themselves. The most in-flow productive people find a way to enjoy what they’re doing, no matter what.

7. Understand the glycemic index (GI).

High GI foods like bread, white rice, and crackers will spike insulin, leading to a crash that lowers your mood. Low GI foods allow you to maintain a stable mood and 10x your focus throughout the day.

8. Avoid cheap dopamine.

Stimulants like adult movies and video games are frying your dopamine receptors. This means your motivation for ‘everyday’ things like writing becomes difficult.

9. Stop making everything personal.

You don’t need ‘self-belief’ or any other mumbo junk right now. You need to put your attention on the next small step. That’s focus. It’s never about you.

10. Identify a purpose.

Purpose is something you must create. Why are you doing what you’re doing? You are less likely to find excuses with a strong, written-down reason.

11. Use accountability.

Find a partner or coach to whom you report on work done or habits maintained. The fear of letting others down will motivate you to maintain strong discipline.

12. Love boredom.

Most people have little focus because they hate feeling bored. If you can experience boredom and stay with it until creative insight follows, you’re ahead of the game.

13. Have a routine.

Like with purpose, you design your ideal routine based on what works for you. What will you do most days, at specific times, without distraction that ensures you’re focused?

14. Track your key metrics.

What 3–4 key results show you’re moving towards your objectives? Maybe it’s newsletter sign-ups for example. Track them. This will motivate you and keep you moving in the right direction.

Finally, if you forget all of this, do this:

One thing at a time with enjoyment.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.