Emotionally Guarded People Usually Have 5 Habits Designed To Hide Their True Feelings

Some people find it difficult to let others know what they're really feeling. They might seem calm and collected on the surface, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're totally unaffected by what's happening around them.

When someone keeps themselves emotionally guarded because of past trauma or difficulties, they tend to unconsciously pick up habits meant to protect themselves by hiding their true emotions from others. This behavior can show up in how they handle tough situations, and unfortunately, it can also make it harder for others to understand what they need and offer them any meaningful support.

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People who are emotionally guarded tend to have these habits that help them hide their true feelings:

1. They use humor to avoid exposing their emotions

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When someone puts up emotional walls, they might pick up a habit of hiding behind humor. Keeping things light allows them to dodge explaining how they really feel to others. If everyone else is too busy laughing, they don't have to worry about anyone asking questions they aren't prepared to answer.

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Making jokes becomes an automatic response whenever difficult feelings start to bubble up. Even when they're upset, they may just turn the situation into a funny story instead of admitting that it hurt them.

2. They pretend like nothing is bothering them

Some people are incredibly good at acting like nothing is wrong. They might smile through an uncomfortable situation or fake a smile because they don't want anyone to see how deeply they were affected.

What they're really looking for is a sense of control, one that makes them appear strong and independent when they're actually feeling the opposite. They simply become so used to dealing with their issues privately that it feels too vulnerable to let others in on their problems.

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3. They keep things from getting too personal

The moment a conversation heads in a direction they don't like, people who keep their emotions under wraps are quick to change the subject. Maybe they give vague answers when talking about their life or turn the conversation back to the other person instead of sharing something about themselves.

This habit can make it difficult for them to form strong relationships. They worry about being misunderstood or judged if they let someone get too close, so they automatically push people away. Staying too closed off prevents them from building trust.

4. They insist on handling everything alone

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Those who rarely show how they feel usually insist on figuring things out for themselves. Depending on others can feel too risky, especially if they've found that relying on others can lead to disappointment.

Handling everything solo can become so ingrained in them that accepting help is almost as hard as asking for it. They may convince themselves that taking care of everything privately is easier than explaining what they're going through.

5. They act distant when they start getting too attached

People who keep their emotional distance hardly ever let themselves get too attached to another person. They often suddenly need space just when a relationship starts to get more meaningful.

Letting someone get close means giving them the opportunity to disappoint them, and that uncertainty is scary. Part of them may genuinely want to grow closer, but staying away is so much safer.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.