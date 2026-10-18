People With Very Little Emotional Control Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Emotional control is the ability to manage our feelings in a healthy way. Without it, someone’s emotions can dictate their behavior in a reflexive way that quickly gets out-of-control. This can be off-putting to others because they’re so unpredictable. At any point, they can snap or have an outburst without warning.

People with solid emotional control, on the other hand, think rationally. They connect with their thoughts and make decisions instead of just reacting. Without this tool, someone might alienate others and stress themselves out because they can't control their emotions.

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Phrases used people who have very little emotional control in conversations:

1. ‘I can’t deal with that’

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Emotional dysregulation can make someone feel overwhelmed when their bigger, stronger emotions pop up. When they get overwhelmed, they shut down and become irritable. It can cause them to freeze in situations because their feelings are so strong and they have little control over them. This is difficult for the person going through this, but it also complicates things for the people in their lives. They can't rely on them to show up when they have this mindset.

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Their emotions hold them back. It leaves them unable to work toward their goals because everything feels difficult. These small inconveniences can feel like the end of the world.

2. ‘I can’t help how I feel’

When someone believes that they can't control their emotions, it’s easy for them to make excuses for their actions. They blame their feelings for everything, as they see themselves as passive passengers on an emotional rollercoaster.

When someone calls them out for their behavior, they might struggle to understand why. To them, this is a genuine reaction. They really can’t help how they feel because they have no emotional control.

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The truth is, with a little work, they could manage their emotions better. We all get caught up in negative thoughts. By working through this problem, they’ll be able to handle situations that once left them feeling overwhelmed.

3. ‘Everyone hates me’

At some point, we’ve all let our feelings get the best of us. It can feel like everyone is out to get you. People with strong emotional management skills can rationally look at these situations and understand that conflict doesn’t mean everyone hates them. Others lack these skills and find ways to avoid taking responsibility.

Someone without emotional control deals with negative feelings poorly. It causes them to lash out at people and blame them for everything. Saying everyone hates them can also get them the attention they crave. They want their emotions catered to because they can’t manage to work through them on their own.

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4. ‘I don’t care anymore’

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Apathy can be a symptom of emotional processing issues, but it can also be an excuse to avoid responsibility for one's own behavior and reactions. While this doesn’t happen to everyone, big emotions can be overwhelming for people. They lack interest and desire to put effort into things and things that once made them happy can fall to the wayside, and so can their relationships.

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Lack of care shows in their behavior, which alienates the people who love them.

You can tell someone is going through this by the changes in their behavior. Their emotions become too difficult to process, so they disengage from the world around them. Apathy can look a lot like depression. They may need more help than they’re willing to admit.

5. ‘You’re on my last nerve’

I will admit that I can be easily annoyed by other people. Sometimes my brain runs a mile a minute, and interacting with someone can drain me. However, I’ve learned that keeping my feelings to myself is better than sharing how I really feel, at least until I've had time to process my feelings with some objectivity. This is especially true when the other person isn’t trying to get under my skin. It’s not fair to them if I react without thinking.

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People without emotional control lack the skills to do this. When they’re dealing with uncomfortable feelings, they feel like they can’t keep their thoughts to themselves. They often lash out, which upsets everyone around them.

Someone who doesn’t respect others might have antisocial personality disorder, which makes it easier for them to act out towards others. But, most of the time, they're just people with very little emotional control and no interest in doing the work to regain some.

6. ‘I don’t want to talk to you anymore’

Emotions are not easy to regulate for everyone. We can become swallowed by negative thoughts. If a conversation isn’t going the way you’d like, you’ve probably pictured lashing out at the other person out of frustration. However, there are kinder ways to react, but not everyone has the skills to calmly and kindly shut down a conversation.

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Snapping at someone else doesn’t get us anywhere. People who lack emotional control might not understand that. Instead, they say what they think without a filter because their feelings have become so intense that it’s hard to think about anything else.

7. ‘You always do this’

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Pointing fingers at others is a classic tactic of people who can't control their emotions. Even if they are the problem, they’ll blame someone else. Instead of dissecting their emotions, they’ll lash out. Suddenly, everyone is out to get them because they always make their life difficult. Most people like this lack patience for others.

These so-called always statements can devastate both romantic and platonic relationshipsm as experts say that speaking in generalizations tends to isolate people, and its not even worth your time to debate someone who uses them. No one wants to hear this phrase when they know they don’t deserve it.

8. 'Whatever'

When emotions are overwhelming, someone might not see a way to solve their problems, so they shut down or become passive-aggressive. Instead, they’ll say “whatever” to avoid dealing with them. They’re ready to pretend the issue never existed. It might be because they are overwhelmed or mentally depleted and can’t work through the feelings on their own. While it’s understandable, it's still frustrating.

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Some people can’t control this feeling. They’re disconnected from their emotions and struggle to work through them. Avoiding them entirely might be their main goal at the end of the day.

9. ‘You need to listen to me’

If someone lacks control over their emotions, they may try to control other people. It’s easy for them to think their opinion is superior to everyone else’s. They might struggle to read the room. Letting their emotions get the best of them, they act out, even if they don’t realize it. Instead, they want everyone to cater to them and their views.

Controlling people insist on having things their way, even if it offends other people. Their emotions become overwhelming, and instead of speaking through them, they take charge because they believe they are right and everyone else is wrong. They demand that people listen to them, even though they lack control over the situation.

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Yes, sometimes it's important to take control, like when safety or catastrophic outcomes are on the line. But, in everyday conversation, only people with very little emotional control let this phrase slip.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.