Groom Wants An Assortment Of Peanut Butter Sandwiches Instead Of Cake Served At His Wedding & The Bride Isn't Happy

A bride-to-be is nervous about how her wedding guests will react to the dessert options once they realize what her husband picked out — an assortment of peanut butter sandwiches instead of cake.

The bride is not thrilled about cutting into sandwiches instead of cake on her wedding day and is wondering how to tell him no way.

The groom wants an assortment of peanut butter sandwiches served at his wedding instead of a traditional wedding cake.

Sharing her dilemma to the subreddit r/relationship advice, the 25-year-old bride-to-be shared that her 28-year-old fiancé’s love of sandwiches has led them into a tricky situation ahead of their wedding day.

When it came to wedding planning, the couple pretty much agreed on every decision except the cake. When the bride broached the topic, she claimed the groom-to-be had a grumpy attitude. “I asked him what was wrong, and he said that it was rude of me to not ask him what he wanted.”

When the woman asked what he wanted, her fiancé said he wanted an assortment of peanut butter sandwiches instead of cake.

“When he first told me, I thought he was joking,” the woman admitted. “Then he starts rambling about how there would be a ‘variety.’ He goes on about peanut butter & jelly, peanut butter & marshmallow fluff, and peanut butter cupcakes (as absurd as the sandwiches sound, this almost sounded a little better.)”

While the woman knows how much her fiancé loves peanut butter sandwiches (he brings them to work with him every day), she does not believe that sandwiches should be served as dessert instead of a usual cake.

When the woman suggested having both cake and peanut butter sandwiches, her fiancé argued that he didn’t want too many sweets at the wedding and was worried that a cake would “take the attention away” from the sandwiches.

“Should I just respect that this is something he’s passionate about and just go with it?” the woman asked. “It’s upsetting because I really wanted a nice cake, but I don’t want to feel selfish.”

Many people suggested that the couple compromise by having a peanut butter-flavored cake instead.

“Would he compromise with a vanilla wedding cake and peanut butter frosting? Or peanut butter ganache with a vanilla frosting and cake. Just some variant that is close to a peanut butter sandwich but also is a cake and a bit less strange,” one Redditor recommended.

“You guys should do a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup cake,” another user wrote.

However, others believed that serving sandwiches in place of cake at a wedding was ludicrous and urged the woman to convince her fiancé not to do it.

“This is one of the weirdest wedding things I’ve ever heard. If I were a guest and you served a peanut butter sandwich for dessert, I would think there was something wrong with you, and I would never stop laughing about it with my husband. Forever,” one Redditor commented.

Most wedding guests look forward to oohing and ahhing over the cake and are even more excited to taste it! If they were served a platter of sandwiches that they could make themselves in 30 seconds at home, many guests would likely be disappointed.

While it is ultimately up to both the bride and groom what foods and desserts they want to serve at their wedding, they should consider their guests.

Most of them will be expecting some sort of sweet treat they can indulge in at dessert time. However, this does not mean that peanut butter sandwiches should be taken out of the equation entirely!

They can be served as an appetizer during the cocktail hour or even as a late snack at the after-party to help guests absorb all the booze.

Like the groom, most people love peanut butter, and there is definitely a way to include it in your wedding without booting the cake!

