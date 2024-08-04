Single Mom Upset Her ‘Baby Daddy’s New Girlfriend’ Cut Her Daughter’s Bangs — ‘She Looks So Sad’

When it comes to co-parenting and blended families, doing it well without tons of conflict is all about boundaries. And one single mom on TikTok is exasperated, to say the least, after her ex's new partner took a huge step over the line with their daughter that has left everyone upset, the daughter included.

The single mom's baby daddy's new girlfriend cut her daughter's bangs without her permission.

Off the bat, this feels pretty out of line, right? How is this a girlfriend's job — especially since it's early enough in their relationship that it's unknown if the pairing will even last?

We're miles away from stepparent territory here, and most moms would probably feel that even a stepmom cutting their kid's hair is well over a co-parenting boundary.

So imagine how upset Angie, a single mom on TikTok, was when her little girl came home from her dad's house with new bangs cut by his girlfriend — and cut poorly, at that.

The little girl wanted to surprise her dad with a new haircut, but he didn't like it and had his girlfriend 'fix' it.

"My daughter has been asking for bangs forever," Angie said in a TikTok video. So when she finally relented and took the little girl for a haircut, she was elated.

"She was like, 'Oh, I want to surprise my dad,'" Angie explained. She was so happy, she felt so pretty, and she was having the time of her life with her new bangs."

But her dad didn't have the reaction she was hoping for. "He texted me after the pick-up and was like, 'You should have given me a heads-up on her haircut,'" Angie recalled.

When she explained that the little girl wanted to surprise him, he replied that he "could have taken her to someone that actually did a good job," and then apparently decided to take things into his own hands — or his girlfriend's, as it were.

Because, as Angie bluntly put it, "she comes back to my house looking like [expletive] Peso Pluma," referring to the Mexican musician Peso Pluma, known for his blunt-cut bangs and mullet-style haircut, she was furious.

"She still looks cute because she's my little cutie pie," Angie said. "[But] she was embarrassed; she was embarrassed and mad when she told me; she was disappointed.

She suspects the girl's father did this to spite her, and she's hoping other girlfriends and stepmoms will learn from her experience.

In a follow-up video, Angie said she knows very little about her ex's girlfriend and has never met her. But her ex is a barber, and after some sleuthing, she found out the girlfriend is too.

While she admitted that the original haircut wasn't great, she was astonished by how much worse it was made by the girlfriend's "fix"—and it left her wondering if it was purposeful.

"I did not tell my baby daddy anything because I honestly feel like he just wanted a reaction out of me," Angie said. "I really hope he didn't do it out of spite and like they were trying to fix it and made it worse, but they're both barbers, so I really just can't believe it."

She's decided that making an issue of it isn't worth the drama that would ensue. But she hopes other men's wives and girlfriends will learn something about boundaries from her experience. "The purpose of me even posting this was to spread awareness and so that the [wives and girlfriends can] understand," she said. "[You] need to stay away from the kids."

Experts say boundaries are essential to keeping the peace in blended families. Divorce coach Dr. Karen Finn told us that this is especially true when it comes to parenting decisions — stepparents and romantic partners should leave those to the parents and not get involved.

For Angie's part, she wants women to put themselves in the shoes of the moms of their partners' kids and the kids themselves. As she put it, "Would you want someone to cut your daughter's hair and [mess] up your daughter's hair like that?"

