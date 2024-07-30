7 Ways To Exit Your 'Lazy Girl Era' & Become More Productive At Work
You don't have to give up rest and relaxation to be productive.
Life is filled with ups and downs. When we are having a down moment, it's easy to let bad habits take over, which can be the thief of productivity.
Rest assured, however, that you don't have to give up rest and relaxation to be a rockstar in the workplace.
With just a few daily rituals and reminders, you can exit your "lazy girl era" and learn how to harness healthy rest to become more productive at work.
Here are 7 ways to exit your ‘lazy girl era’ and become more productive at work:
1. Make a ‘to-do list’ and spend time prioritizing tasks
Especially when struggling with motivation or anxiety, we can let our brain get cluttered and overwhelmed by all the things we have to do — whether it’s chores at home or our workload in the office. Making a physical “to-do list” to help organize our tasks can prevent distraction and promote motivation.
Once you have your to-do list set, spend time prioritizing your tasks. The better you get at prioritizing the things you have to get done at any given moment, the less stressful your workload becomes.
2. ‘Time block’ your schedule
For people who struggle with motivation throughout the day, time blocking can be extremely helpful — whether you’re a stay-at-home mom with a million tasks or a corporate employee in the office.
After you prioritize the tasks you need to complete in the day, estimate their time, and then add them to your calendar. By blocking off the time you need for “focus” throughout the day, you minimize the inevitable “panic” often experienced in the last half of the day and ensure time for uninterrupted productivity.
Of course, things change, meetings pop up, and unexpected events often disrupt your plans, but having your time blocked off can help you restructure without anxiety (and, of course, inevitable procrastination).
3. Set timers to help with time management
Alongside the tips above, many experts suggest using “timers” to stay motivated. Whether studying, working on a project, or cleaning your house, a timer can help ensure uninterrupted productivity without distractions.
Knowing that you only “have to” work for 10 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour, you’ll feel less inclined to indulge in distractions like your phone. You'll also have a built-in break scheduled after your timer goes off.
Using timers and simple rewards often minimizes the consequences of working past the “optimal productivity” time window, being derailed by distractions, or experiencing burnout early.
4. Utilize ‘mini-breaks’ throughout the day
Using “mini-breaks” throughout the day as rewards can help relieve pent-up anxiety, stress, or frustration that accumulates while working. Instead of letting that negative energy grow beneath the surface, you can unwind for a few minutes to prepare for your next task.
You don’t have to completely give up the “lazy girl” lifestyle to be motivated and productive; you just have to find the right balance of rest and hard work.
Use these mini-breaks to nourish your body, refill your water bottle, take a short walk, or even socialize with friends and family. Give your brain a chance to unwind so that you can return to your to-do list fully energized and present.
5. Limit screen time and set timers for social media
It's no secret that screen time negatively impacts our productivity, but the allure of “doom-scrolling” as a distraction also impacts our mental health.
Feeling bad about yourself impacts productivity and motivation.
Adopting strict guidelines around social media consumption can help. Starting first thing in the morning, plug in your phone out of arm’s reach — you shouldn’t start your day scrolling on your phone.
Get up, enjoy your morning routine, and nourish yourself and your mind before you turn to social media screen time.
Setting your phone to a grayscale and creating timers for social apps can also help minimize these technological distractions.
6. Prioritize a healthy sleep schedule
Most importantly, the trick to exiting your “lazy girl era” is ironically getting more sleep. The average person isn’t getting nearly enough sleep every night — or is struggling to get quality sleep because of the consequences of stress and screen-time.
By prioritizing 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night, minimizing distractions, and investing in a relaxing nighttime routine, you’re not only setting yourself up to wake up fully rested but also to maintain that energy level throughout the day.
If you’re tired, chances are you’re also struggling with brain fog and a lack of motivation. Getting quality sleep can radically transform your productivity and general health.
7. Practice positive affirmations and be kinder to yourself
At the end of the day, we often fall into unhealthy, overindulgent, and toxic habits when we are feeling down. Whether we’re battling low self-esteem or just having an off day, that often manifests into unhealthy symptoms like overeating, not moving our bodies, and procrastinating.
The more grace you give to yourself and the more time you spend checking in with your body and mind, the better you’ll be able to show up for yourself when things get tough.
Whether that means saying positive affirmations to yourself throughout the day, going for a long walk, or journaling — do it. You deserve to feel comfortable and thrive in your own skin. Once you’re able to achieve that healthy balance — everything else in your life will positively shift, as well.
Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.