Our Grandparents Followed 4 Fashion Rules That Are Cool With Younger Generations Again

After years of athleisure and comfort chic trends dominating Gen Z and millennial wardrobes, we're starting to see true fashion styling making a comeback, and the newest craze is everything vintage.

It's all about the pieces young people are stealing from their grandmothers' closets and the hours spent thrifting, which are cultivating a new sense of style that harkens back to trends from yesteryear. Who knows, these trends might have you thinking twice about your leggings as the staple they once were.

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Young people swear by these old-school fashion rules that their grandparents followed:

1. Adhering to an unspoken dress code

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, when many of our grandparents were young, attending a dinner meant dressing respectably, usually in something that would now be considered over-the-top. Even just leaving the house to go run errands was an event worthy of a dress or slacks, not the athleisure that has become so popular at the grocery store.

While it's important to have the freedom to wear what you're comfortable with, there's an air of confidence that comes with wearing a tie or pearl necklace for events that are viewed as everyday matters. In the words of Emily Wahrman, an etiquette coach, "It's about signaling respect: for yourself, for other people, and for the occasion itself.”

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Now, higher-end venues are beginning to require dress codes, including spots like Mackinac Island's Grand Hotel or The Gasparilla Inn in Florida. Both are historic landmarks that are trying to preserve their traditions through the style of their guests, and people are more than happy to play the part. For some, it may be one of the few times they don a dinner jacket, and it can be fun to buy into the luxurious feel of the night.

But it isn't just limited to nights on the town. Many younger people are now hosting dinner parties with a dress code in their invites so they can snap cute pictures for Instagram or so their guests stick to a particular theme. Style has come back as a way of signaling your character to others, and it's much more accessible due to social media.

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2. Embracing a matching set

The easiest way to look both put-together and stylish without too much effort is to throw on a matching set. It reads as effortless in a Marilyn Monroe way, and the founders of this style grew up under her influence.

The tailored pantsuit or A-line skirt was perfect for lunch with a friend, going into the office, or a holiday party. Pleated slacks with a fitted peplum blouse to match was a sign that you were fashion-forward.

Annie Spratt | Unsplash

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While we may not have everything figured out in life, our clothes can reflect a more confident version of ourselves. With the demands of work, family, friends, and personal goals, having an easy-but-chic outfit on standby is as valuable as your little black dress.

Nowadays, brands are trying to elevate style to the next level by reverting back to the basics. Brands such as Reformation and Anthropologie are leading by example by offering matching sets that put a modern, comfortable spin on the old classic that is still aesthetically stylish.

3. Seeing shoes as a statement piece, not just an accessory

In the early 2000s, fashion icons like Carrie Bradshaw rocked powerful shoes that were the centerpiece of their outfits. The red sole of Louboutins became a household reference.

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But shoes were an investment during the silent generation and baby boomer glory days. So when Mary Janes or cute kitten heels were purchased, they were styled to the max and built to last. Cobblers actually existed back then, and shoes were repaired and resoled instead of thrown out.

Shoes have resurfaced as a styling piece over the past couple of years. Heels, in particular, have regained popularity through trends going around social media showcasing people's collections. Many of the heels themselves are vintage, creating a full-circle moment that emphasizes the importance of a good shoe.

Especially with the inflation in footwear prices, it's more sensible to invest in a shoe that will last a long time and can be worn often. People are now throwing on their heels to go out to casual events to vamp up their outfits, but also to maximize the use of what they're buying.

4. Wearing eclectic pieces that fit their style rather than trends

It's hard not to feed into what's trending nowadays. With the convenience of new features such as TikTok Shop, Depop, and virtually any retail store with an online presence, it's easy to simply add to cart when you see someone with a dress you like.

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However, the newest trend isn't about matching at all. It's about finding pieces at thrift stores, or even making them using sewing skills that fit you best. The name brands that once dominated the streets with flashy logos have been set to the back of the closet in place of rare finds.

Annie Spratt | Unsplash

In fact, some of the features of these clothes are pulled directly from the teenage years of influencers' grandparents. The 2019 tote bag has been replaced by a structured handbag, and cat-eye sunglasses with angular details are preferred over the circular shapes popular a couple of years ago.

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Naturally, there have always been plenty of trends for people to be inspired by. But with the mass influence of social media, fads fade faster than ever, and fast fashion is an industry that dominates all other ethically sourced companies.

Many have used their platforms to urge others to look to thrift stores to find and create their own trends. Fashion is coming back as a way of thinking, not just seeing and recreating.

Gabrielle Mattes is a writer working towards a Creative Writing degree. Her focus is lifestyle, wellness, human interest, and relationships.