Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X & Boomers Have Completely Different Ideas Of What Appropriate Wedding Attire Means

Fashion has always played a big role in weddings. Trends come and go for weddings, just like for everything else, but the anticipation guests feel as they wait to catch their first glimpse of the bride’s dress is something that never changes.

Each generation grows up in a different era, so it’s only natural that they would all have different things that mark their unique signature style. And, of course, younger generations aren’t afraid to turn traditions on their heads or even criticize their predecessors. Every generation has its own idea of what constitutes appropriate wedding attire that lives on in photos, even if they would prefer that it didn’t.

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People are picking up on the distinct differences in how Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers dress for weddings.

As wedding industry writer Rachel Varina said, “Every generation has its own take on what’s ‘in’ when it comes to wedding fashion.” Part of this could just be attributed to the ways fashion trends change for each generation in general, but wedding style does feel like something entirely separate.

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Wedding expert Steven Greitzer described boomer weddings as “grand, formal affairs,” which could be seen in the way they dressed. Brides chose wedding gowns with classic touches like lace and high necklines. While there might have been some outliers in the 70s who opted for a more carefree look, tradition was the order of the day.

This era was defined by elaborately accented dresses for brides that were still appropriate for a church ceremony, while grooms stuck with the classic black and white tux. Everything followed a specific pattern, which Gen X and millennials dispensed with when they entered the picture.

Gen X and millennial wedding fashion began to show a little less uniformity, which was helped along by pop culture.

Gen Xers didn’t exactly go crazy with bucking tradition, but they did make some different choices that made them stand out. All of that started in the '80s, according to Diane Hall, a senior content strategist at The Knot. She said that’s when wedding fashion started to be more heavily influenced by new cultural trends like the women’s movement and even MTV.

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1981 was also the year that now-King Charles and Princess Diana were married in what could easily be considered the most iconic royal wedding in history. Their style was more traditional to follow royal protocol, but the ability to watch the coverage on TV still influenced Gen Xers in a new way.

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Millennials were perhaps the first generation to really take on the challenge of personalizing their wedding attire and making it uniquely their own. They were the first to go beyond the idea of a wedding just being a wedding and give the event a theme of its own, which defined all of the fashion choices they made.

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They were known to lean pretty heavily into trends, as evidenced by dresses that ran the gamut from princess-style ball gowns to flowy, understated boho options. The hit show “Say Yes to the Dress” also premiered in 2007, which made it both easier to see other brides’ choices and also made the process of finding the perfect wedding dress a central part of planning that had its very own budget.

Gen Z’s wedding fashion is influenced by social media and pushing the envelope more than ever.

Millennials began to step away from tried-and-true traditions and move toward individual expression, but Gen Z took this concept to another level. Bridal stylist Corinne Pierre-Louis said this generation isn’t “focused on what ‘should’ be worn. They’re focused on what makes them feel like the best version of themselves.”

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For some, this means minimalism, while others go towards the opposite extreme. There are no rules anymore, with brides wearing multiple looks in one day and choosing colors other than white. To find inspiration, they’re turning to the social media they grew up with. TikTok is especially popular, which previous generations probably couldn’t fathom.

Another big difference is the way grooms are dressing. Even as bridal looks became more modern over the years, grooms were usually relegated to the same classic tuxedos they always wore. Now, they’re wearing different colors and noticeable accessories, which wedding planner Lara Mahler attributed to how men’s fashion is changing in general thanks to stars like Harry Styles.

The way different generations dress for every event, including weddings, is influenced by so many factors. It’s easy to trace the pattern of moving from traditional to expressive, which has marked wedding attire and society as a whole.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.