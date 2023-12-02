Woman Refused To Stop Singing Gospel Music On Crowded Flight Even After Flight Attendant Told Her To Be Quiet

Have you ever wondered what happens to some people's common sense the minute they step foot on an airplane?

Case in point: gospel singer Bobbi Storm. Although a decorated and clearly incredibly talented individual, Storm felt compelled to disregard the requests of airline staff and likely everyone sitting around her when she refused to stop singing on a crowded flight.

The Grammy-nominated gospel singer would not stop singing during a crowded flight even after the flight attendant reprimanded her.

In a video with almost 150,000 views, Bobbi Storm was trying to spread the word about her new album, score some sales, and sing her latest hit to a cabin filled with passengers.

The video began with Storm walking around the plane singing, but she was promptly told to sit down by a flight attendant. And that was when the drama started.

“I'm doing what the lord is telling me to do,” Storm insisted.

The flight attendant, however, was not amused. “I’m the flight leader, I need you to listen to my instructions,” he said. “Are you willing and able to be quiet right now?”

However, Storm refused to answer his question directly turning instead to the passengers for help. "What do you guys think,” she said to the other passengers, “I'm asking you guys.” No one responded to her question.

Undeterred, the seasoned crew member informed her, “If you’re not able to follow my instructions, you’ll not be taking this flight.”

Photo: kasto / Canva Pro

After a long battle, she eventually agreed to sit quietly, but as soon as he was out of earshot, the concert began again.

Even though she was rewarded with a few claps at the end of her performance, she was not happy with the flight attendant who told her to stop. After her plane ride, Storm uploaded a video of the interaction, but she took it down after the comments were less than kind to her plight.

The video of Storm garnered so much attention that others posted their reactions to the whole situation.

Ben Keenan (@ivebentraveling) posted a video reacting to Storm's plane performance.

Calling the situation “absurd,” he sided with the flight attendant. “Please listen to your flight attendants,” he stated. “They don’t have to give you a reason as to why they are asking you to stop doing an action.”

Keenan's opinion was not unlike most. Beneath the humor and snark, the underlying message was clear: Respect those around you and most importantly, respect the airline staff.

Needless to say, TikTok content creators had a field day with the incident.

Storm made a response video to the hateful comments she has been getting.

Even though many of the comments were not siding with her, she still thought that the flight attendant was at fault.

“I just hope that if he watches this he’s able to learn a valuable lesson on how to treat other people,” Storm stated in her since-deleted post.

Storm then asserted that DELTA Airlines reached out to her to apologize for the situation. After no one believed her, she posted another (now deleted) video that included a screenshot of the call she had with the airline.

Meanwhile, DELTA Airlines issued a press release about the situation that said nothing about an apology. Instead, they stated, “For the safety of our customers and crew, it is always important to follow crew instructions.”

There is a lesson in this convoluted drama, however. No, it's not always have your phone ready to record anything that happens on your next flight. Regardless of your talent, message, or intentions, it's imperative that we respect each other and respect boundaries, even under the most stressful circumstances, like traveling.

Lauren Reams is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news.