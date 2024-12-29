If Your Goal Is To Be Successful As You Get Older, Say Hello To These 7 Habits

If you want to be successful as you get older, consider adopting habits like consistent learning, proactive goal setting, effective time management, disciplined self-care, positive self-talk, networking, continuous improvement, adaptability, resilience, and a strong work ethic. Practice positive self-talk, focus on your strengths, and keep an optimistic outlook even when facing challenges.

Many people make goals and resolutions yearly. Yet, some of us fall short of reaching them because people have unrealistic goals, lack accountability, or don't have a plan for adapting to obstacles. Are we ready for the end of the year? None of us are, but let’s see how we can make the most of it and embrace habits that will set us on the course for success as we inevitably age.

If your goal is to be successful as you get older, say hello to these habits:

1. Keep track of your top five lessons from this year

Few take a moment to assess how their year went. It needn’t be some big fanfare thing. Just reflect for a while on what you learned this last year. What lessons can you bring forward into the next?

Note this down. Enjoy this brainstorming and reflective process. What were you grateful for this year? You’re not Scrooge, are you? So open up and take a second to see what you love about your situation and life.

2. Create and share thigns you love

Most people drift away from creating things, and the limelight, towards the end of the year. That’s fine for many.

But certainly, if your financial success relies on attention, you will stand to gain by remaining on people’s radars through the slower period in the year.

People are indoors, and many are still glued to their screens. Make videos, record podcasts, and get your writing out there. Share things that are relevant and flying on current trends.

People are more likely to share content that evokes strong emotions, is relevant to their network, helps them define themselves, and provides perceived value to others. This is often driven by a desire to connect with others and express their beliefs.

Key factors include the intensity of the emotion, the perceived usefulness of the information, and its alignment with personal identity. A 2022 study recommended creators understand their target audience's interests and tailor content to their needs and values.

Be seen, be heard, and then it won’t be such a grind to gain attention when everyone returns from the land of the dead in the new year.

3. Exercise like you would in a ‘normal’ month

Most people allow their exercise schedule to drop off in December. Several variables are at play, particularly in cold climates, for why this is.

Also, Christmas and feeling burnt out towards the end of a long year. But here’s the trouble with that. If we feel burned out, the last thing we want to do is eat more junk and exercise less.

Maintaining decent daily exercise will boost your mental health, stave off the love handles, and set you up for a significant advantage at the start of next year.

4. Practice moderation and be cognizant of your consumption

December and Christmas are when we can fall into cultural norms and dabble in societal expectations. From baked goods to playing video games, watching movies, and drinking alcohol, we can fall prey to the sumptuous trappings that lure us this time of year.

Overdoing it is the norm and even subtly encouraged by most people. But we know that too much of anything makes us sick and sluggish. Not a good start for next year.

Overconsumption during the holidays is primarily driven by factors like the fear of missing out, social comparison, the desire to conform to social norms, and the influence of marketing strategies that exploit these tendencies, particularly limited-time deals and scarcity tactics. Recent research from King's College London found these factors all contribute to impulsive buying behavior during the festive season.

Bring awareness into your consumption this month. When you sense yourself sliding into over-consumption, slow down. You’re making life harder for yourself by letting yourself go. Enjoy yourself, but say no to that unnecessary fifth drink.

5. Establish your 3+ main priorities

Entire months and even years can go by with little direction or progress because we never established what mattered to us the most. It really can be that simple. It doesn’t matter what we do if we don’t know what’s important to us. And that’s how we can spend our years meandering and unfulfilled.

Before next year cracks, sit down and establish those things that matter to you.

What are your main objectives?

What projects would you love to make happen?

Who would you love to meet?

What non-negotiable daily habits will you ensure kick off the year strong?

Be in the 1% and be clear on what’s important to you, and get it in writing.

6. Make this month about connecting

It’s easy to want to hide away and hibernate this time of the year. But use the holidays as an excuse to connect with people you might have yet to reach out to. Invite some people out for a meal. Send some unique cards.

Text or DM some people — new and old. Why bother?

Because your network — and a buzzing and warm one at that — is one of your most powerful assets.

A recent study by Scientific Reports focused on how connection and meaningful relationships during the holidays can significantly improve well-being. Social isolation can negatively impact mental health, and holidays like Thanksgiving offer a prime opportunity to foster strong social bonds with loved ones.

Studies often emphasize the importance of actively planning activities that encourage conversation, shared experiences, and quality time together to maximize the positive effects of holiday gatherings. No matter your focus, you’ll be better off starting the year with people aware of you and talking about you.

7. Nurture a still mind

As the year closes, mindfulness is the last thing on most people’s minds (during the most spiritual time of the year for many). We can be wrapped up in family dramas, plans, parties and relationship woes. We medicate with alcohol and pies. We’re engrossed in marathon Christmas movies.

We’re in consumption mode, which is the opposite of awareness (or mindfulness). Some of this is great — absolutely — I’ll be the first on the sofa to watch Home Alone for the 19th time.

But here’s the thing. When we develop the habit of mindlessness, we create a resilient mind immune to mental health challenges.

We can remain calm when others would devolve into a triggered rage. We nurture our most vital habit when few even consider it. What a way to prepare for a conscious new year.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

