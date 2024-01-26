Gen Z New Hire Says He Can't Attend An 8 AM Meeting Because He Has A Workout Class During The Same Time

The hosts of the "Demoted" podcast recently discussed an issue that brought up both sides of a common workplace debate: How much time we owe our employers, and if we should work outside of set hours.

A Gen Z new hire said he couldn’t attend an 8 AM meeting because of his workout schedule.

Natalie and Ross, the podcast hosts, read a submission they received from a worker, saying, “When asked to come in for an 8 a.m. meeting, my Gen Z new hire said, ‘Ugh, sorry, can’t make it. I have a workout class.’ Should this be allowed?”

Both Natalie and Ross took a hardline stance against the Gen Zer’s approach to the 8 a.m. meeting versus workout debacle.

Ross explained, “My visceral reaction was, ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me?’ Like, my hand’s shaking and it’s not from the caffeine.”

Natalie articulated her hot take, which was, “You just started this job, I don’t give a flying [expletive] about your workout class.” She then proceeded to shame the Gen Zer for going to an 8 a.m. workout class at all, saying, “An 8 a.m. workout class is too late. Workout at 6, maybe 7.”

Unsolicited opinions on workout schedules aside, Natalie’s point does have some merit, at least in terms of how work has been framed to us in the US.

We’re taught that we should always meet our work’s expectations, yet what does that mean if they expect us to show up for tasks outside our set schedule, that we’re not being outright compensated for?

The Gen Zer brings up a valid point.

Their time outside work hours is their time. Should they be expected to show up to a meeting?

A man who goes by the name Alexandre Evidente on TikTok stitched the "Demoted" podcast’s original post, which has since been removed, to offer his satirical take on how he sees the Gen Zer’s approach to work-life balance.

In his sketch, Evidente noted that “the working hours for this position [are] between 9 to 5 p.m. Eastern time… I have commitments outside of work. I go to the gym. I work out because I care about my health.”

He used humor to make fun of the Gen Zer, making them seem vapid, as though they care more about themselves than their job. Yet his skit also worked to bring up the alternate perspective. Why is this Gen Zer getting so maligned for prioritizing their own needs?

If the corporate world is serious about work-life balance, then they should take claims like the Gen Zer and the workout class seriously.

The "Demoted" podcast hosts’ reaction to the letter got an extreme amount of backlash, which led to Natalie explaining their decision to take the post down.

She also gave more context for the letter they received, which she described as “a listener-submitted story from someone who works in consulting.”

She posted a screenshot of the email with the “original context” that was given, noting, “This is a meeting that happens quarterly that they can include all of their international team members on. It’s just something that’s part of the team ethos and I guess it’s communicated to all new hires before they sign.”

“Just to be clear: If you’re not getting paid to work before 9 a.m., you do not have to work before 9 a.m.,” she exclaimed. “I do not condone that in the slightest.”

Gen Z's approach to work-life balance could benefit us all.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Gen Z takes an alternate approach to work than what our culture has taught us to do.

They refuse to live to work. Their time is valuable to them. And honestly, they have the right idea, especially in an economy where we’re working harder than ever and still can’t afford to meet our basic needs.

