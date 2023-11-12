Man Says America Is The Only Country In The Civilized World That Romanticizes Work & Thinks Life Should Be Hard

A man sparked a heated conversation about the quality of life for many Americans after admitting that this country doesn't truly care about the well-being of its citizens.

In a TikTok video, a content creator named Matthew Bunker ranted about how problematic it is that the American working culture is so intense and unfavorable, especially when the payout isn't that good either.

Bunker claimed that America is the only country that romanticizes work and thinks life should be challenging.

"America is a wild place, it really is. We are the only country in the civilized world that thinks life should be hard, like we genuinely believe that just the mere existence should be difficult," Bunker shared in his video.

He pointed out that the American philosophy is to make its people struggle because otherwise, what is the point? Bunker claimed that the "pull yourselves up by your bootstraps" mentality is an outdated idea, which he is right about. This "American Dream" ideal doesn't and has never existed, nor has it been a sustainable way to live. Anyone who wants to succeed in this country must work tirelessly, day in and day out to be able to provide for themselves and detach from the less attractive belief that someday, it will all be worth it.

"You guys say things like, 'No one wants to work anymore,' of course not. Who wants to work? Why are you romanticizing the desire to be a cog in the machine," Bunker protested. "And not only that, but people will wear their exhaustion on their sleeve as if it was a badge of honor."

Bunker continued, saying he's heard people in his own life talk about having three jobs and not being able to get a good night's sleep or afford anything other than Ramen to eat. But, they're happy to be paying rent on their studio apartment all on their own.

"That's not good. Americans will support, not only support but actively participate in their own exploitation," he said.

Bunker pointed out that Americans shouldn't have to bleed themselves dry just to fulfill this live-to-work mentality, and in any other developing country, there would be government assistance and free healthcare for the public, while in this country, many people have to suffer the consequences of an improper work-life balance.

"Americans have been so brainwashed to feeling like any sort of basic necessity has to be earned. It's a radical concept like we're bleeding hearts for thinking that maybe you just shouldn't go bankrupt for needing healthcare."

The number of Americans who are dissatisfied with the direction this country is going is rather high.

According to data acquired by the Pew Research Center, public satisfaction with national conditions remains low. Just 21% say they are satisfied with the way things are going in the country, while 78% are dissatisfied.

In the 2022 study, many people admitted to feeling “fearful” (62%) and “angry” (55%) when thinking about the state of the country. Fewer than half feel “hopeful,” while just 20% say they feel “proud.” These views have largely remained unchanged since November 2020, shortly after the presidential election, though the share of Americans who say they feel hopeful has declined (54% then vs. 46% today).

Similar findings were released in a Gallup poll, where Americans were asked how they are feeling about different aspects of life and policy issues for the last two decades. Just 38% of Americans were revealed to be satisfied with their daily lives and the American system.

This world can often be bleak, and it's no surprise that many Americans are feeling the mental toll creeping up on them. However, it's important to pay attention to your mental health and do things for your own self-care to distract from the overwhelming state of the world. Practicing mindfulness, surrounding yourself with friends and loved ones, and engaging in hobbies and activities that bring you joy are just some of the few ways that we can combat this loneliness we are all feeling.

