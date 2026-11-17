According to the American Psychological Association, 71% of employees who feel overwhelmed at work feel so burned out that they may look for a new job within the next year. To help employees manage that stress, more companies have started offering mental health days.

But Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and baby boomers have very different opinions about when it's appropriate to take one. Although they all recognize the importance of avoiding burnout at work, each generation has its own views on when employees should take a break and what those days should actually be used for.

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What Gen Z, millennials, Gen X, and boomers think counts as a mental health day:

Boomers see mental health days as a workplace necessity

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Boomers are often thought of as not being open to many things, but according to a survey from Innerbody Research, 51.7% of boomers considered mental health days absolutely necessary, compared to just 36.4% of Gen Z. And none of the boomers surveyed said mental health days weren't important at all.

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Taking days off work for your mental health isn't always enough to solve ongoing workplace stress, but boomers still believe it's something more companies should offer their employees.

Gen X sees mental health days as something to use only when things get really bad

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Using stress and burnout as a reason to call out of work wasn’t the norm for Gen X. They were used to only being allowed to call out because of a sickness or injury.

According to a 2023 SHRM Foundation survey, 14% of Gen X employees said their job made them feel depressed at least once a week, compared to more than 25% of Gen Z employees. They're more likely to save mental health days for times when stress becomes overwhelming rather than use them preventively. Still, they see the value in mental health days and understand how important it is to have that kind of support from an employer.

Millennials see mental health days as a way to recover from burnout, but often feel guilty taking them

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Millennials don’t see mental health days as an extra vacation day. They see it as a chance to decompress and step away from the stressors at their workplace for a bit.

According to Deloitte Global's 2025 Gen Z and Millennial Survey, 68% of millennials said they needed to take time off work due to stress, but only 37% actually did. Some even gave their employers a different reason for taking the day off.

Many millennials feel like they can’t (or shouldn’t) take a day off and are scared about being judged for doing so. Despite needing a break, they still push through and head into work anyway.

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Gen Z sees mental health days as something to take before stress gets out of control

Gen Z is credited with making many improvements in the workplace surrounding mental health and wellness. Many members of Gen Z expect their employers to help with their stress and will leave a job in search of better mental health benefits.

To them, managing their mental health is a part of their daily lives. They don't necessarily wait until things get bad to start taking care of their mental health. Instead, they see managing stress and taking time to recharge as part of their regular routines. They care about their well-being, and they expect their employers to care just as much.

Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan who covers relationships, self-help, and wellness.